Kyivstar Launches Starlink Direct to Cell Satellite Connectivity in Ukraine

Today’s Launch Makes Ukraine the First Country in Europe Where Starlink

Direct to Cell is Available to Customers

Dubai and Kyiv, November 24, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), announces today that Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), VEON’s digital operator in Ukraine, has launched Starlink’s Direct to Cell satellite technology for its customers in Ukraine. Powered by Starlink’s Direct to Cell constellation, the service will enable all Ukrainians to stay connected on regular 4G smartphones in remote areas where the terrestrial network is not available. Kyivstar is the first mobile operator in Europe to launch Direct to Cell satellite connectivity.

The satellite-to-mobile service will enable Kyivstar subscribers to stay connected in prolonged blackouts, in hard-to-reach areas, in recently de-occupied territories where terrestrial networks are often damaged or under restoration, as well as in rescue and humanitarian missions. The service will also support businesses, enabling industries to stay connected and work more efficiently in places where connectivity was previously impossible or difficult. Kyivstar will initially provide SMS capabilities via Starlink Direct to Cell, with plans to extend this to voice and data in 2026.

“Ukraine ranks first among European countries launching Direct to Cell technology. This is an important step in developing infrastructure that will ensure connectivity even in areas without traditional networks. Despite all the challenges of wartime — constant Russian attacks on infrastructure, blackouts, and network damage — we continue to advance innovative solutions, because reliable connectivity under any circumstances remains one of our key priorities,” said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

“In Ukraine, staying connected means staying safe. To ensure this, we have equipped our network with batteries and generators, providing up to 10 hours of continuous coverage when the grid power is not available due extended blackouts. With the introduction of cutting-edge Direct to Cell technology, we are enhancing this resilience significantly, starting with a vital functionality that is critical for our people. We are committed to carrying our partnership with Starlink further, ensuring the resilience of connectivity across Ukraine, the first country in Europe to introduce Starlink Direct to Cell,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

“Delivering the first Starlink Direct to Cell service in Europe in partnership with VEON and Kyivstar is an incredible milestone. It’s powering life-saving connectivity for Ukrainians, supporting business operations and unlocking a new way to keep people and communities connected when they need it most. As we work to advance our next-generation capabilities, we’re looking forward to continue building our partnership with VEON to bring satellite-to-mobile to more people in Europe,” said Stephanie Bednarek, Starlink VP of Commercial Sales.

The deployment in Ukraine follows VEON’s group framework agreement with Starlink, facilitating potential future collaborations on bringing Direct to Cell satellite connectivity to VEON markets, that are collectively home to 528 million people. Beeline Kazakhstan, another VEON Group company, also announced the signing of a commercial agreement to launch Starlink Direct to Cell services in Kazakhstan earlier this month.

“Connectivity is an essential humanitarian need and nowhere is it more vital today than in Ukraine. We are honored to have been able to bring this partnership to fruition in a short time, demonstrating VEON’s and Kyivstar’s commitment to Ukraine’s resilience,” explains Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “Today’s launch also lays the foundation for VEON’s future projects to that will enable satellite-powered resilient connectivity across our operations.”

Direct to Cell satellite connectivity is available to all Kyivstar subscribers with a 4G smartphone at no extra cost, ensuring they can stay connected when it matters most. Coverage extends across the entire territory of Ukraine, excluding occupied areas, border regions, and active combat zones.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and over 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker VEON. For more information, visit: www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) operates Ukraine's leading digital operator, JSC Kyivstar, serving more than 22.5 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of September 30, 2025. Kyivstar Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, ride-hailing, and more.

Together with VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. Kyivstar Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries have been operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years.

For more information, visit: investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Starlink Direct to Cell

Starlink Direct to Cell is the world’s only and largest constellation with more than 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video and messaging to devices in mobile dead zones. Connecting more than 8M customers across five continents and counting, Direct to Cell satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world’s largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the launch and implementation VEON’s technology strategy, commercial plans and partnerships. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to uncertainty over VEON’s technology strategy, commercial plans and partnerships, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2024 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

