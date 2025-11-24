Avocado Green Mattress Achieves 88% Landfill Diversion Rate Across Los Angeles Manufacturing Facilities

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress announced today that it has achieved an 88% landfill diversion rate across its three manufacturing and distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California. The accomplishment has been formally validated by UL Solutions under the UL 2799 Environmental Claim Validation program, one of the most rigorous third-party standards for waste reduction and diversion.

The independent validation confirms that Avocado is meaningfully reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill through recycling, reuse, responsible material handling, and other diversion practices. The achievement reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility and circularity throughout its supply chain.

UL Solutions validated Avocado’s landfill diversion rate for our three manufacturing facilities in Fullerton, California (Greater Los Angeles).

“Achieving an 88% landfill diversion rate underscores Avocado’s belief that sustainability must be lived every day — not merely claimed,” said Laken Tran, Audit and Compliance Manager at Avocado Green Mattress. “This validation from UL Solutions reflects the hard work of our teams across all facilities and our unwavering dedication to minimizing waste, improving operational efficiency, and driving meaningful environmental impact at scale.”

Avocado’s high diversion rate is part of the brand’s broader mission to set the standard for sustainable manufacturing. The company is known for its certified organic materials, climate-neutral practices, and socially responsible business model — and views waste reduction as a key component of its commitment to continuous improvement.

“Environmental performance isn’t a destination; it’s an ongoing responsibility,” Tran continued. “We’re proud of this milestone and already working to achieve the 90% standard required for Silver certification (UL 2799).”

To learn more about UL 2799 Landfill Waste Diversion Claim Validations, visit: https://www.ul.com/services/ul-2799-landfill-waste-diversion-claim-validations

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meet MADE SAFE® standards, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”



