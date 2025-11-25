Avocado and Babyletto Collaborate on Organic, Non-Toxic Nursery Collection Featuring Cribs, Sheets & Certified Organic Crib Mattresses

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified-organic mattresses and sustainable sleep essentials, has partnered with Babyletto — one of the most trusted modern baby and children’s furniture brands — to bring families stylish, safer, and more sustainable nursery solutions. Both brands proudly call Los Angeles home, and now they’re joining forces to make creating a healthy nursery easier than ever.

Avocado now offers a curated selection of Babyletto’s thoughtfully designed nursery pieces, including three of their best-selling modern cribs and two of their ultra-soft organic crib sheets. These products are available at AvocadoGreenMattress.com and in select Avocado retail locations, including Pasadena, New York City, La Jolla, and Bellevue.

Babyletto Now Available on Avocado

Parents can now shop selection of Babyletto’s most popular essentials directly through AvocadoGreenMattress.com, perfectly paired with any one of Avocado’s award-winning certified-organic crib mattresses:

Babyletto Cribs (Curated Selection)

Modern, sustainably made cribs crafted with lead- and phthalate-safe finishes, FSC-certified wood, and GREENGUARD Gold-certified materials.

Babyletto Organic Crib Sheets

Soft, breathable, organic cotton sheets designed to complement Babyletto’s furniture and Avocado’s certified-organic crib mattresses.

“At Avocado, our mission is to create the healthiest sleep environments possible,” says Vy Nguyen, CEO of Avocado Green Mattress. “Partnering with Babyletto brings together two Los Angeles–based brands committed to responsible design, safer materials, and beautiful craftsmanship. With this collaboration, parents can create a cohesive, non-toxic nursery they feel proud of — without compromising their values.”

View the Babyletto x Avocado Collection: https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/collections/organic-baby-crib-mattresses#header-babyletto-x-avocado

About Babyletto

Since 2010, Babyletto has been designing modern nursery furniture and decor for families who care about style, safety, and sustainability. Born in Los Angeles and inspired by clean lines and thoughtful design, Babyletto creates products that blend form and function for today’s parents. Each piece is crafted with sustainably sourced materials and non-toxic finishes to create spaces that are beautiful, practical, and better for baby and planet alike. For more information, please visit www.babyletto.com , facebook.com/babyletto or @babyletto on Instagram and TikTok .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”

