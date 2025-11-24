Thomas Dohmke, Former GitHub CEO, Joins Apiiro as a Strategic Advisor to Safeguard AI Before Code Generation and Prevent Risks at Enterprise Scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading Agentic Application Security Platform, today announced that Thomas Dohmke, former CEO of GitHub and the driving force behind GitHub Copilot, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. His appointment reinforces Apiiro’s leadership in driving the next generation of application security innovation – without compromising security, risk management, and development velocity.

Dohmke helped the world embrace AI generated code at an unprecedented scale. Copilot now serves more than 26 million developers , including 90 percent of the Fortune 100, and was named by Gartner as the leader in the Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants. Dohmke catalyzed the shift to AI assisted development, and now he joins Apiiro to help enterprises ensure that AI safeguards code before it is generated to prevent risks at scale across the Fortune 500.

Software development has fundamentally changed. AI-driven “vibe” and agentic coding accelerate delivery, but while enterprises are shipping 4x more code , AI is introducing 10x more risk . AI generates code without any understanding of an enterprise’s software graph, policies, or runtime environment – and developers review far less of it. Apiiro closes this gap with its patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA), which builds a real-time Software Graph from code to runtime and provides AI models with the unique context required to prevent risks before code is generated.

“Thomas Dohmke was instrumental in driving the most transformative shift in software development in modern history – using AI to write code at enterprise scale,” said Idan Plotnik, CEO and co-founder of Apiiro. “Apiiro is now defining how the world safeguards AI to generate secure-by-design code for large enterprises.”

“AI has revolutionized software development, but application security and risk management have not kept pace,” said Dohmke. “When AI models meet Apiiro’s Software Graph – from code to runtime – they finally gain the missing context needed to generate secure and compliant code. For the first time, enterprises can prevent business risk without slowing developers down. Together, we’re creating a world where millions of developers and AI agents can design, develop, and deliver secure software faster.”



With Dohmke’s guidance, Apiiro is accelerating its mission to lead the application security industry into the era of risk prevention at enterprise scale – enabling secure-by-design code before it is generated, using the enterprise’s software graph, policies, and runtime context, all without slowing developers down.

Apiiro has built the most comprehensive data lake – powered by its Risk Graph , which overlays risks onto the Software Graph – serving as the foundation for enterprises to innovate faster, stay secure and compliant, and reduce risk in the AI-driven era of rapid software delivery.

