Apiiro Achieves 104% ARR Growth in 2025 as Fortune 500 Adopt Agentic AppSec to Reduce Massive Risk Across the Software Development Lifecycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading agentic application security platform, today announced strong year-end momentum, including a 104% increase in ARR driven by Fortune 500 adoption, corporate expansion, continued product innovation, and triple industry recognition as the #1 ASPM platform. As vibe and agentic coding tools become widespread across software development, enterprises are standardizing on Apiiro’s Agentic Application Security Platform to reduce application risk at scale.

As AI-driven development accelerated in 2025, enterprises faced a growing challenge: traditional application security testing tools and manual processes like threat models, penetration testing, and security code reviews struggled to handle the velocity and complexity of modern software architecture, automate risk decisions, or act early enough in the development lifecycle.

Apiiro meets this need by combining its patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology with a real-time, code-to-runtime Software Graph, enabling enterprises to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster.

“This year was about execution—delivering the innovation and service our customers need as AI reshapes software development,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “The growth we saw reflects a clear market shift toward preventing application risk before AI-generated code is introduced. Enterprises are realizing they need security that keeps pace with AI-driven development, and that’s exactly where we’re focused.”

Enterprise Customer Base Grows with Fortune 500 Adoption

Apiiro closed 2025 with 104% ARR growth, a reflection of the increased demand from enterprises seeking to manage the risks introduced by AI-driven software development. As of end-of-year 2025, Apiiro has closed the industry’s four largest enterprise ASPM deals to date and increased its overall ASPM market share.

Apiiro expanded its enterprise customer base by closing multiple large-scale deals with leading Fortune 500 global organizations across financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors. Strategic partnerships, including those with Akamai and ServiceNow, supported increased enterprise adoption and broader global reach during the year.

Corporate Expansion Supports Continued Growth

To support its growth, Apiiro expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Jarrod Bogue as Chief Revenue Officer and Wallace Sann as Vice President Customers to scale the company’s global go-to-market operations and customer success strategy. These appointments position Apiiro to support increasing enterprise demand and continued platform adoption.

The company also welcomed Thomas Dohmke , former CEO of GitHub, as a strategic advisor. As a leader behind GitHub Copilot, Dohmke brings expertise in AI-assisted development and enterprise security to help guide Apiiro’s next phase of growth.

To best serve its growing enterprise customer base, Apiiro also brought on over 30 new team members.

Product Innovation Advances Agentic Application Security

Product innovation remained a core driver of Apiiro’s momentum in 2025, led by the introduction of AutoFix Agent , the industry's first AI agent for AppSec that automatically fixes design and code risks using runtime context tailored to each customer's unique environment, policies, and software architecture.

Apiiro launched Software Graph Visualization , an interactive, AI-powered map that enables security teams to visualize software architectures, vulnerabilities, toxic combinations, blast radius, and data exposure in real time. The Software Graph also serves as a “map for AI”, guiding AI models to generate secure, policy-compliant code.

The company also released Apiiro AI SAST , which combines Abstract Syntax Trees (AST), Large Language Model (LLM) reasoning, and Apiiro's patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) to detect, triage, and fix highly qualified, exploitable risks based on software architecture, from code to runtime.

To support broader enterprise adoption and channel-led go-to-market strategy, Apiiro expanded its partner ecosystem by deepening integrations with Akamai and ServiceNow , in addition to extending the availability of the Apiiro Agentic Application Security Platform through the Google Gemini Marketplace.

Strong Performance Recognition From Top Organizations

Apiiro closed 2025 with strong momentum across product innovation and market adoption, reinforced by recognition from leading organizations. With AI-assisted development accelerating across the enterprise, Apiiro offers a differentiated model for application security at scale.

In line with this momentum, Apiiro was recognized by leading analyst firms and industry organizations, including:

Together, these recognitions reflect Apiiro’s growing role in defining the next generation of application security.

