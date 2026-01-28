Apiiro Launches Guardian Agent to Enable Zero Vulnerabilities in AI-Generated Code

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro, the leader in agentic application security, today announced the launch of Guardian Agent, an AI AppSec agent that introduces a fundamentally new paradigm for securing software in the era of AI-driven development.

AI coding agents are breaking the physics of application security. After adopting AI coding agents, enterprises generate 4× more code, expand their application attack surface by 6×, and increase risk by as much as 10× .

Attack surface expansion is driven by the rapid generation of new APIs, duplicated open source dependencies and technologies, and other code resources, continuously reshaping the software architecture with every code change. Much of this code is generated without developers being fully aware of it, often without human review or validation against organizational security standards and compliance requirements. At the same time, AI coding agents lack the contextual understanding required to assess real enterprise risk.

When AI writes code faster than humans can review it, the question becomes unavoidable: Who guards the AI coding agents?

Traditional AppSec approaches – built around detecting, triaging, prioritizing, and fixing vulnerabilities after code is written – can no longer keep pace with this new reality. Guardian Agent replaces this reactive model with a preventive one, stopping risk before code is generated by seamlessly guarding AI coding agents in real time.

Guardian Agent brings order to the chaos created by the velocity of AI-native development, enabling enterprises to scale software delivery with confidence while continuously reducing risk. By preventing vulnerabilities before code exists, organizations improve security outcomes, increase developer productivity, and align security with business velocity.

“Enterprises are flying blind as code velocity, attack surface expansion, and risk introduced by AI coding agents are growing far faster than humans and siloed scanners can handle,” said Idan Plotnik, CEO of Apiiro. “To stay in control, organizations must have real-time software inventory and move from detecting and prioritizing risk to preventing it – without adding more work for developers. With Guardian Agent, we’re defining the next era of application security, where prevention replaces alert fatigue, and security finally operates at the speed of AI.”

Guardian Agent acts as an always-on senior AppSec engineer, operating 24/7 across the SDLC to:

Prevent AI coding agents from generating vulnerable or non-compliant code by rewriting prompts and generating contextual, secure prompts in real time using patent-pending technology

Continuously adapt security controls as software architecture, runtime environments, organizational policies, and regulatory requirements evolve – powered by Apiiro's Software Graph and Risk Graph data fabric

Eliminate manual threat modeling and unscalable security debt expedited by AI-driven development velocity

Translate complex AppSec decisions into a shared language for developers, security teams, and executive stakeholders

Guardian Agent operates by automatically rewriting developer prompts into secure prompts, using continuous context derived from an organization’s unique software graph, security and compliance policies, and runtime exposure.

As a result, organizations can reduce the need for manual security training for every developer, ad-hoc threat modeling sessions, software release risk questionnaires, and costly post-development remediation cycles.

Guardian Agent requires no plugins, no workflow changes, and no developer friction. Instead of overwhelming developers with noisy “shift-left” alerts in pull requests, tickets, and messaging tools, it prevents risks so developers can become more productive because they don’t have anything to fix.

​“Guardrails built into pipelines are still reactive in the developer's context,” said Trevi Perry, VP Attack Surface Management, and Pete Del Rosso, Global Head of DevOps at Prudential. “The Guardian Agent will be transformational in shifting the operating model for application security. Combined with AI code generation, it seamlessly integrates the development process to rewrite prompts so they are developed into secure/compliant code. This reduces cost and improves the value of security in a real business context.”

Guardian Agent represents the next evolution of Apiiro’s AutoFix Agent, introducing a new patented Secure Prompt technology that guards AI models themselves. In addition to preventing non-compliant and vulnerable code generation, the agent will continue to expand with additional capabilities to continuously prevent risk across the SDLC.

Guardian Agent was developed in partnership with Apiiro’s Fortune 500 customers and is available in private preview. To request a demo, contact guardian@apiiro.com .

