Wearable Devices Kicks Off High-Level Technical Roadshow in China as Global Leaders in AI Smart Glasses Accelerate Toward Neural-Band Control

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that its senior management will embark this week on an intensive technical roadshow across Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing, China.

The roadshow follows a recent surge of inbound requests from multiple top-tier consumer-electronics manufacturers in China - companies widely recognized as global sales leaders in the smart-glasses category seeking closed-door technical sessions to evaluate the integration of the Company’s Mudra neural band interface as the primary hands-free, intent-to-action input layer for their next-generation AI eyewear platforms.

Across the industry, leading smart-glasses brands have signaled a strategic shift toward neural-band-driven interaction models, prompting accelerated development timelines throughout the Asian hardware ecosystem. This trend has strengthened Wearable Devices’ position as a preferred technology partner for companies looking to embed advanced neural-input capabilities into future commercial augmented reality (“AR”) and AI wearable products.

Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices, stated:

“Over the past weeks, we’ve seen a clear inflection point in demand of neural-band interfaces. Top manufacturers in China, many of whom dominate worldwide sales in the smart-glasses category, are now exploring neural input as a foundational element in their 2026-2027 roadmaps. Our schedule in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing, China is filling with back-to-back technical deep dives, indicating that industry interest in the Mudra platform continues to grow.”

The Company views Asia as a central pillar of its long-term growth strategy. The growing industry movement toward neural-band input in next-generation AI and AR smart glasses presents meaningful potential for future collaboration and joint development opportunities. Wearable Devices welcomes additional AI- and AR-eyewear manufacturers to contact its business development team to explore neural-band evaluations and potential integration paths.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

