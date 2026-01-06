Wearable Devices Brings the Touchless Magic to Android with Neural Gesture Control

Brings full Mudra Link feature set to Android mobile and XR devices,

with demos at CES 2026

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the upcoming release of its Mudra Link Android app, extending Mudra Link’s neural gesture control experience to Android users with full feature support.

The new Mudra Link Android app is designed to bring the same core Mudra Link experience currently available on macOS and Windows PCs to Android devices, including the complete set of Mudra features supported on other platforms. While Mudra Link has previously been compatible with Android for gesture control, the initial configuration and onboarding required a macOS or Windows PC. The new Mudra Link Android app eliminates this requirement, bringing the same core Mudra Link experience currently available on desktops directly to the Android ecosystem as a standalone solution.

Key capabilities include:

Full Mudra feature support on Android, including settings, gesture customization and command mapping

Out-of-the-box onboarding, including pairing and a guided setup experience

Extended reality (“XR”) readiness, enabling Mudra Link control workflows that align with Android-first XR usage

Android remains the default mobile operating system for a large share of global consumers and a major foundation for XR ecosystems. By adding Android app support with full Mudra feature parity, Wearable Devices is aiming to expand its market and reduce friction for users who want neural gesture control that works across mobile, desktop and XR workflows without forcing a change in platform.

“Until now, Mudra Link users could only access the full Mudra experience on Mac and Windows,” said Ohad Shevily, Vice President of Product Development at Wearable Devices. “With Android being the operating system used by most current smart glasses platforms, the launch of our Android app closes a critical gap. It delivers the complete Mudra feature set, including gesture mapping and a guided setup flow, allowing Android users to move seamlessly from pairing to control without extra steps.”

CES 2026 demos

Wearable Devices will demonstrate the Mudra Link Android experience at CES 2026, LVCC Central Hall, Booth 15650.

Availability

The Mudra Link Android app is planned for release in January 2026. To request a CES demo, join the Android app waitlist or learn more about Mudra Link, or learn more about Mudra Link, please visit our official product page.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our technology and products, the timing of the release for the Mudra Link Android app and our aim to expand our available market and reduce friction for users who want neural gesture control that works across mobile, desktop and XR workflows without forcing a change in platform. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:



Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il



Media Contact:

Steve Schuster

Rainier Communications

steve@rainierco.com

+1-508-868-5892



