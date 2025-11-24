Embedded Analytics Market Set for Strong Expansion to USD 200.19 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Real-Time, In-Application Insights | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Embedded Analytics Market Size was valued at USD 67.24 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 200.19 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 14.65% over 2026-2033.

The growing need for real-time, data-driven decision-making across companies is driving the market for embedded analytics. In order to increase operational efficiency, improve reporting accuracy, and obtain actionable insights without hopping across platforms, organizations are looking to integrate analytics directly into business applications like supply chain management systems, ERP, and CRM.





The U.S. Embedded Analytics Market size was USD 18.27 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 53.21 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.33% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The U.S. market is driven by the embedded analytics adoption through early cloud and AI integration, strong IT infrastructure, and high enterprise spending on data-driven solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment, in 2025, Cloud Segment Led the Market with 60.14% Share; Cloud is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.40%

The Cloud deployment segment leads the market and is also the fastest-growing segment. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to achieve scalable, cost-efficient, and easily integrable analytics platforms. Cloud deployments enable faster integration with business applications, support real-time collaboration across distributed teams, and provide access to AI and machine learning-powered predictive analytics.

By Enterprise Type, in 2025, Large Enterprise Segment Led the Market with a Share of 63.40%; Medium and Small Enterprise is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.60%

The Large Enterprises currently lead adoption, driven by higher investments in advanced analytics, automation, and digital transformation initiatives. Meanwhile, SMEs represent the fastest-growing segment due to increasing adoption of affordable cloud-based analytics platforms that reduce infrastructure costs and offer scalable deployment.

By Application, in 2025, ERP/CRM Segment Led the Market with a Share of 34.62%; Supply Chain Management is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 16.70%

The ERP/CRM applications currently lead market, driven by the need for unified business intelligence across sales, finance, customer engagement, and enterprise resource workflows. Supply Chain Management is the fastest-growing segment, supported by rising demand for data-driven logistics, inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and end-to-end visibility across global supply networks.

By End-user, in 2025, BFSI Segment Led the Market with a Share of 25.40%; Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 16.30%

The BFSI remains the leading segment, driven by the need for real-time fraud detection, risk assessment, compliance monitoring, automated reporting, and personalized financial services. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by rising demand for data-driven diagnostics, patient outcome analysis, electronic health records integration, and predictive analytics for resource planning.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Embedded Analytics Market in 2025E, with over 37.20% revenue share, due to strong technology adoption, mature IT infrastructure, and high demand for real-time data-driven decision-making across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR CAGR of 15.59%, driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives, rising enterprise IT investments, and growing demand for real-time, data-driven decision-making.

Key Players:

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Salesforce

IBM

Qlik

Sisense

MicroStrategy

ThoughtSpot

Looker (Google Cloud)

Domo

Amazon QuickSight

Infor

Logi Analytics

Yellowfin BI

TIBCO Software

Zoho Analytics

QlikTech International AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Embedded Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 67.24 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 200.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.65% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

• By Enterprise Type (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

• By Application (ERP/CRM, Supply Chain Management, Sales and Marketing, Logistics and Delivery, Others)

• By End-user (IT & Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 : Microsoft announced key expansions to the Embedded Analytics Solution Accelerators Partner Program at the FabCon 2025 event, showcasing the continued evolution of their accelerator offerings.

: Microsoft announced key expansions to the Embedded Analytics Solution Accelerators Partner Program at the FabCon 2025 event, showcasing the continued evolution of their accelerator offerings. In October 2024: SAP introduced new embedded data lake capabilities for SAP Datasphere, including an integrated object store and Spark compute for efficient data transformation and processing.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Customer Satisfaction & Roi Metrics – helps you assess vendor performance through satisfaction scoring and ROI indicators such as faster decision-making, higher reporting accuracy, and operational efficiency improvements.

– helps you assess vendor performance through satisfaction scoring and ROI indicators such as faster decision-making, higher reporting accuracy, and operational efficiency improvements. Data Volume & Complexity Metrics – helps you understand the evolving data landscape by tracking dataset sizes, structured vs. unstructured data share, and rising IoT/sensor data volumes influencing embedded analytics adoption.

– helps you understand the evolving data landscape by tracking dataset sizes, structured vs. unstructured data share, and rising IoT/sensor data volumes influencing embedded analytics adoption. Deployment & Scalability Metrics – helps you evaluate solution maturity through benchmarks on cloud vs. on-premise deployment time, user concurrency support, and the percentage of enterprises scaling analytics usage within the first year.

– helps you evaluate solution maturity through benchmarks on cloud vs. on-premise deployment time, user concurrency support, and the percentage of enterprises scaling analytics usage within the first year. Sustainability & Green IT Metrics – helps you identify vendors and enterprises prioritizing eco-efficiency, with insights into energy-optimized cloud analytics and the shift toward low-carbon embedded analytics infrastructures.

– helps you identify vendors and enterprises prioritizing eco-efficiency, with insights into energy-optimized cloud analytics and the shift toward low-carbon embedded analytics infrastructures. Technology Performance & Integration Ease – helps you compare platforms based on integration with existing tech stacks, API efficiency, processing speed, and the ability to deliver real-time insights inside applications.

