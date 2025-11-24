Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market Growth Analysis 2025-2034: Ralph Lauren, Hermès, and IKEA Strengthen Lead Through Luxury Branding, Premium Craftsmanship, and Mass-Market Innovation

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia home textile market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% between 2025 and 2034. The market is being aided by rapid urbanisation and the robust growth of the construction sector in the country.



The increasing urbanisation and improving lifestyle are positively influencing the Saudi Arabia home textile market growth. With a surge in housing construction and renovation projects due to the growing disposable incomes of the middle-class population, there is a growing demand for home textiles to furnish and decorate interior spaces.

The rising popularity of online platforms owing to the convenience and availability of a wide range of options is one of the major Saudi Arabia home textile market trends. Supported by the rising disposable income, consumers are more inclined to buy home textile on e-commerce platforms as they provide a convenient and less time-consuming mode of purchasing.



Moreover, e-commerce platforms are also capable of collecting large amounts of data, aiding retailers in extracting data-driven insights and making informed decisions for effective pricing and product assortment.

Globalisation and increased connectivity have exposed consumers in Saudi Arabia to a wide array of design trends and lifestyles, particularly from the West. This, supported by evolving consumer preferences in home furnishing, has significantly favoured Saudi Arabia home textile market demand. Modern, minimalist, and contemporary design aesthetics have gained popularity, reflecting a shift away from traditional and ornate styles.

Market Share by Material



According to the Saudi Arabia home textile market analysis, cotton is expected to experience a significant rise in demand in the coming years. This development can be attributed to cotton's breathability and lightweight, making it suitable for the hot and arid climate of Saudi Arabia. Cotton allows for better air circulation, which helps in regulating body temperature. Moreover, cotton has a long history in the Middle East and is deeply ingrained in the region's cultural and historical heritage.



Market Share by Distribution Channel



Online platforms are showing rapid growth and are expected to account for a major portion of the Saudi Arabia home textile market share in the forecast period. Major global online retail platforms and regional platforms are increasingly gaining popularity owing to various factors such as enhanced accessibility, availability of a wide variety of products, and better deals, among others, which helps consumers make better buying decisions. It also empowers retailers to increase their reach and grow their consumer base.



Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia Home Textile Industry



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia home textile market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Ralph Lauren Corporation



Ralph Lauren Corporation is a leading international corporation in apparel and fashion design. The company stands at the forefront of the world stage when it comes to crafting, promoting, and delivering opulent lifestyle items across five key sectors: apparel, footwear and accessories, home furnishings, fragrances, and hospitality. Since its foundation in 1967, the company has established multiple brands, including Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Double RL, among others.



Hermes International



Hermes International is one of the prominent French luxury goods companies renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Established in 1837, it has a rich heritage spanning over a century and a half. The company specialises in a wide range of luxury products, including high-end leather goods, fashion accessories, perfumes, and high-fashion apparel.



IKEA Systems B.V.



IKEA Systems B.V. is a Swedish multinational corporation engaged in manufacturing a wide range of ready-to-assemble furniture, home accessories, and various other products for everyday living. Since its establishment in 1943, it has developed its product portfolio to provide a diverse array of items, from beds and sofas to kitchenware and home decor.



Other Saudi Arabia home textile market players include Watheer International Company, Omar Kassem Alesayi Textiles Company Limited, Satex, Iconix International Inc. (Cannon), Ideal Products Trading Est (Donetella), Jay Franco and Sons, Inc., and Deyarco Furniture Factory LLC (Hotel Linen Klub), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Middle East and Africa Home Textile Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Textile Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Home Textile Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Home Textile Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market by Type

7.1 Bedroom Linen

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Bathroom Linen

7.3 Carpets and Floor Coverings

7.4 Kitchen Linen

7.5 Curtains and Drapes



8 Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market by Material

8.1 Polyester

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Cotton

8.3 Silk

8.4 Wool

8.5 Others



9 Saudi Arabia Home Textile Market by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Speciality Stores

9.4 Online

9.5 Others



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

11.5.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation

11.5.1.1 Company Overview

11.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.1.4 Certifications

11.5.2 Hermes International

11.5.3 Watheer International Company

11.5.4 Omar Kassem Alesayi Textiles Company Limited

11.5.5 Satex

11.5.6 IKEA Systems B.V.

11.5.7 Iconix International Inc. (Cannon)

11.5.8 Ideal Products Trading Est (Donetella)

11.5.9 Jay Franco and Sons, Inc.

11.5.10 Deyarco Furniture Factory LLC (Hotel Linen Klub)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/an9uy5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.