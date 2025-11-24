Festi hf.: Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus

Festi hf., reg. no. 540206-2010, Dalvegur 10–14, 201 Kópavogur, has published a supplement to the base prospectus, dated 9 October 2025, in connection with the issuance programme for bonds and bills. The supplement, which forms part of the base prospectus, is dated 24 November 2025 and has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The supplement is issued in Icelandic and published electronically on Festi’s website together with the base prospectus, https://www.festi.is/en/skuldabrefogvixlar.

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the process of having the supplement approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).

Attachment