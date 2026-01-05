Festi hf.: Buyback program week 1

In week 1 2026, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 55,285,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 1 29.12.2025 13:42 75.000 326,00 24.450.000 Week 1 30.12.2025 11:55 55.000 325,00 17.875.000 Week 1 2.1.2025 13:11 40.000 324,00 12.960.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,410,000 own shares or 1.09% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 833,774 own shares for 272,545,420 ISK and holds today 3,580,000 own shares or 1.15% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).