Barrick Announces Resolution of its Disputes with Mali

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement which puts an end to all of its disputes with the Government of the Republic of Mali regarding the Loulo and Gounkoto mines. All charges brought against Barrick, its affiliates and employees will be dropped and the legal steps for the release of the four detained Barrick employees will be undertaken. Additionally, the provisional administration of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex will be terminated, following which operational control over the complex will be handed back to Barrick. This will pave the way for a constructive path forward. As a result of the settlement, Barrick’s subsidiaries will withdraw the arbitration claims currently pending before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry—including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines—Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.

