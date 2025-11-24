Rediscover Selling Skills to Boost Income and Enhance Your Lifestyle

Charleston, SC, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world dominated by digital distractions, The Lost Art of Selling, Second Edition by Ron D. Yountz emerges as a vital resource for sales professionals seeking to reclaim the essential skills of personal connection. This enlightening exploration guides readers through the clutter of emails, texts, and social media that often derail effective selling. Yountz emphasizes the importance of genuine conversations and relationships, which are crucial for building trust and rapport with clients. By following his 20 transformative principles, readers can enhance their sales techniques, boost productivity, and achieve greater job satisfaction.



The Lost Art of Selling, Second Edition invites you to rediscover the art of selling that has been overshadowed by the fast-paced, impersonal nature of today’s communication. Now with 5 new principles, each principle is designed to streamline your sales process, allowing you to focus on understanding your clients' needs and delivering tailored solutions. As you implement these strategies, you will not only close more deals but also enjoy a more fulfilling work life.



Key themes include:



- Mastering the art of conversation to build trust.

- Streamlining sales processes for greater efficiency.

- Cultivating genuine connections with clients.

- Enhancing productivity amidst digital distractions.

- Achieving a balanced lifestyle through effective selling.



Ron D. Yountz structures the narrative to empower individuals to break free from modern communication noise, enabling them to cultivate meaningful relationships. Selling is not just about transactions; it's about connections, Yountz states, capturing the essence of his message.



Will you embrace the journey of rediscovering the art of selling and transform your approach to success?



The Lost Art of Selling, Second Edition is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



About the Author: Ron D. Yountz has dedicated his career to sales, finding motivation in every role, from large corporations to his own businesses. He has embraced the challenges of learning new industries and starting companies. Passionate about teaching the principles in The Lost Art of Selling, Second Edition, Ron enjoys sports, particularly golf, and has played in all fifty states. A proud alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he supports the Tar Heels, along with local teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers. He resides in Indian Land, South Carolina, with his wife, Ann, and their three sons and ten grandchildren.

Media contact: ronyountz@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Ron D. Yountz

