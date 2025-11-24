Biofertilizers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025- 2035

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biofertilizers market size was estimated at USD 3.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 11.08 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.85% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the biofertilizers market with a market share of 47.10% in 2025. Rising global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural inputs is driving the growth of the biofertilizers market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Biofertilizer Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the biofertilizer market with approximately 47.10% industry share in 2025.

By type, the nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment dominated the market with approximately 43.5% in 2025.

By microorganism type, the bacterial biofertilizers segment dominated the market with approximately 63.8% industry share in 2025.

By formulation, the solid biofertilizers segment dominated the market with approximately 57.2% industry share in 2024.

By mode of application, the seed treatment segment dominated the market with approximately 48.6% industry share in 2024.

By crop type, the cereals and grains segment dominated the market with approximately 43.2% in 2024.

By end use, the agriculture segment dominated the market with approximately 62.5% industry share in 2025.



Major Government Initiatives for the Biofertilizers Industry:

Parampara at Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) - India: This scheme provides significant financial assistance to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer for adopting organic farming practices, including the use of Biofertilizers, in a cluster-based approach. PM Programmed for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-PRANAM) - India: This initiative aims to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers by incentivizing states with 50% of the saved fertilizer subsidy to promote alternative inputs such as Biofertilizers and organic manure. Fertilizer (Control) Order (FCO) - India (and similar regulatory bodies globally): This order establishes mandatory quality standards, testing procedures, and labeling requirements for Biofertilizers to ensure product efficacy and build farmer confidence. Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) - India: This program focuses on developing the entire organic value chain in the North Eastern states, providing financial assistance for organic inputs, certification, and infrastructure for processing and marketing. European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and related regulations: The EU encourages the use of Biofertilizers by providing funding and guidance to farmers for environmentally sound farming practices, including optimizing and replacing chemical fertilizers with bio-alternatives.



What Are the Major Trends in The Biofertilizers Market?

Strong push toward sustainable and biological fertility as farmers increasingly favour microbial inoculants over synthetic fertilizers.

Technological innovation in microbial strains and formulation to improve performance, shelf-stability, and application ease.

Increasing government support and regulatory incentives for bio-based agricultural inputs to promote soil health and reduce chemical dependency.

Expansion of local, decentralized production models to make Biofertilizers more accessible and affordable.

Integration of precision farming tools such as soil sensors, drones, and smart applicators to optimize delivery and efficacy of Biofertilizers.





How do Nitrogen biofertilizers fix nitrogen in soil?

Nitrogen biofertilizers utilize biological processes to fix nitrogen in the soil. One of the most common types of nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers contains bacteria from the genus Rhizobium or Brady rhizobium. Which form symbiotic relationships with certain plants, particularly legumes like peas, beans, and clover.

Here’s how the process typically works:

Bacterial Inoculation: Farmers inoculate the seeds of leguminous plants with the appropriate nitrogen-fixing bacteria before planting them. These bacteria can be in the form of a liquid inoculant or a powdered form mixed with a carrier substance. Nodule Formation: When the seeds germinate and the plants begin to grow. The bacteria colonize the roots and form nodules, which are small growths on the roots. Inside these nodules, the bacteria establish a symbiotic relationship with the plant. Nitrogen Fixation: Within the nodules, the bacteria use an enzyme called nitrogenase to convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into a form that can be utilized by plants, typically ammonia (NH3) or ammonium ions (NH4+). This process is known as nitrogen fixation. The plants, in turn, provide the bacteria with a source of energy in the form of carbohydrates produced through photosynthesis. Plant Utilization: The plants absorb the fixed nitrogen from the nodules. And utilize it for various metabolic processes, such as protein synthesis and growth. This allows the plants to thrive even in nitrogen-poor soils, as they have a readily available source of this essential nutrient. Nitrogen Enrichment of Soil: As the plants grow and eventually die, the nitrogen that they have assimilated from the biofertilizer is returned to the soil in organic forms. This enriches the soil with nitrogen, making it more fertile for subsequent crops.



Biofertilizers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 3.73 Billion Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 11.08 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.85% from 2025 to 2035 Actual data 2018 - 2025 Forecast period 2025 - 2035 Quantitative Units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2035 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Type, By Microorganism Type, By Formulation, By Mode of Application, By Crop Type, By End-Use, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin Africa; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa. Key companies profiled CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG; Novozymes A/S; AgriLife; Mapleton Agri Biotec; Biomax; Rizobacter Argentina SA; Symborg S.L; National Fertilizer Ltd.; Antibiotice S.A; Lallemand Inc.; Labiofam SA; Sigma Agri-Science, LLC; Agrinos Inc.; Fertilizers USA LLC; Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

The components of biofertilizers include:

Bio Compost: It is one of the eco-friendly products composed of waste material released from sugar industries which are decomposed. It is magnified with human-friendly bacteria, fungi, and various plants.

It is one of the eco-friendly products composed of waste material released from sugar industries which are decomposed. It is magnified with human-friendly bacteria, fungi, and various plants. Tricho-Card: It is an eco-friendly and nonpathogenic product used in a variety of crops as well as in horticultural and ornamental plants, such as paddy apple, sugar cane, brinjal, corn, cotton, vegetables, citrus, etc. It acts as a productive destroyer and antagonistic hyper parasitic against eggs of several bores, shoot, fruit, leaves, flower eaters and other pathogens in the field.

It is an eco-friendly and nonpathogenic product used in a variety of crops as well as in horticultural and ornamental plants, such as paddy apple, sugar cane, brinjal, corn, cotton, vegetables, citrus, etc. It acts as a productive destroyer and antagonistic hyper parasitic against eggs of several bores, shoot, fruit, leaves, flower eaters and other pathogens in the field. Azotobacter: It protects the roots from pathogens present in the soil and plays a crucial role in fixing atmospheric nitrogen. Nitrogen is a very important nutrient for the plant and about 78% of the total atmosphere comprises nitrogen.

It protects the roots from pathogens present in the soil and plays a crucial role in fixing atmospheric nitrogen. Nitrogen is a very important nutrient for the plant and about 78% of the total atmosphere comprises nitrogen. Phosphorus: Phosphorus is one of the essential nutrients for plants growth and development. Phosphate solubilizing microorganisms, hydrolyze insoluble phosphorus compounds to the soluble form for uptake by plants. Many fungi and bacteria are used for the purpose such as Penicillium, Aspergillus, Bacillus, Pseudomonas, etc.

Phosphorus is one of the essential nutrients for plants growth and development. Phosphate solubilizing microorganisms, hydrolyze insoluble phosphorus compounds to the soluble form for uptake by plants. Many fungi and bacteria are used for the purpose such as Penicillium, Aspergillus, Bacillus, Pseudomonas, etc. Vermicompost:It is an Eco-friendly organic fertilizer that comprises vitamins, hormones, organic carbon, sulfur, antibiotics that help to increase the quantity and quality of yield. Vermicompost is one of the quick fixes to improve the fertility of the soil.

Advantages of Using Biofertilizers

Improved Soil Health : Biofertilizers enhance soil structure, nutrient cycling, and microbial diversity, leading to improved soil health and fertility. They foster a symbiotic relationship with plants, facilitating nutrient absorption and increasing plant resistance to diseases and pests.

: Biofertilizers enhance soil structure, nutrient cycling, and microbial diversity, leading to improved soil health and fertility. They foster a symbiotic relationship with plants, facilitating nutrient absorption and increasing plant resistance to diseases and pests. Sustainable Agriculture : Biofertilizers reduce dependence on synthetic chemicals and minimize environmental pollution. They contribute to sustainable agricultural practices by promoting natural nutrient cycling and reducing the negative impact on ecosystems.

: Biofertilizers reduce dependence on synthetic chemicals and minimize environmental pollution. They contribute to sustainable agricultural practices by promoting natural nutrient cycling and reducing the negative impact on ecosystems. Cost-Effectiveness :Biofertilizers offer long-term cost benefits by reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and other synthetic inputs. They improve soil fertility, leading to higher crop yields and decreased input costs.

:Biofertilizers offer long-term cost benefits by reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and other synthetic inputs. They improve soil fertility, leading to higher crop yields and decreased input costs. Enhanced Nutrient Availability : The microorganisms in biofertilizers help fix atmospheric nitrogen, solubilize phosphorus, and enhance the availability of other essential nutrients to plants. This leads to improved nutrient uptake and overall plant growth.

: The microorganisms in biofertilizers help fix atmospheric nitrogen, solubilize phosphorus, and enhance the availability of other essential nutrients to plants. This leads to improved nutrient uptake and overall plant growth. Reduced Environmental Impact : Unlike chemical fertilizers that contribute to water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, biofertilizers have minimal environmental impact. They support sustainable farming practices by promoting organic and eco-friendly agriculture.

The important types of biofertilizers:

Symbiotic Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria

Rhizobium is one of the vital symbiotic nitrogen-fixing bacteria. Here bacteria seek shelter and obtain food from plants. In return, they help by providing fixed nitrogen to the plants.

Loose Association of Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria

Azospirillum is a nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live around the roots of higher plants but do not develop an intimate relationship with plants. It is often termed as rhizosphere association as these bacteria collect plant exudate and the same is used as food by them. This process is termed associative mutualism.

Symbiotic Nitrogen-Fixing Cyanobacteria

Blue-Green algae or Cyanobacteria from the symbiotic association with several plants. Liverworts, cycad roots, fern, and lichens are some of the Nitrogen-fixing cyanobacteria. Anabaena is found at the leaf cavities of the fern. It is responsible for nitrogen fixation. The fern plants decay and release the same for utilization of the rice plants. Azolla pinnate is a fern that resides in rice fields but they do not regulate the growth of the plant.

Free-Living Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria

They are free-living soil bacteria that perform nitrogen fixation. They are saprotrophic anaerobes such as Clostridium beijerinckii, Azotobacter, etc. Among all the types of biofertilizers, Rhizobium and Azospirillum are most widely used.

How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Biofertilizers Industry in 2025?

In 2025, Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating the growth of the Biofertilizers industry by enabling deeper insights into soil microbial communities. AI-driven models analyse vast metagenomics and sensor data to identify beneficial microbes and predict which microbial consortia will most effectively improve soil health. It also supports precision farming by integrating real-time soil monitoring (via IoT) to advise optimal Biofertilizers application, maximizing efficacy and minimizing waste.

Furthermore, AI helps forecast how these microbial inputs will perform under field conditions, enhancing decision-making for strain selection and formulation design. By doing so, AI strengthens trust in Biofertilizers solutions and accelerates their adoption in sustainable agriculture.

Market Opportunity

Can Biofertilizers Help Restore Damaged Soils?

Biofertilizers enriched with beneficial microbes improve soil structure, boost microbial diversity, and enhance nutrient cycling in degraded lands. These natural processes help rebuild soil fertility without chemical inputs. Their ability to strengthen soil resilience against climate stress creates a promising opportunity for sustainable land restoration.

Can Biofertilizers Reduce Pollution from Chemical Fertilizers?

Biofertilizers support cleaner farming by lowering nutrient runoff and minimizing contamination of soil and water. Their microbes naturally fix nitrogen and solubilize phosphorus, reducing dependency on synthetic fertilizers. This creates an opportunity for environmentally safe nutrient management across agriculture.

Biofertilizers Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights:

Why Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizers Segment Dominated the Biofertilizers Market in 2024?

The nitrogen-fixing Biofertilizers segment dominated the market, since these products supply plants with natural nitrogen by converting atmospheric nitrogen into a usable form. Their capacity to directly support plant nutrition, especially for leguminous and non-leguminous crops alike, makes them highly attractive to farmers. Because of this, many producers and agronomists rely heavily on nitrogen-fixing strains to boost yields sustainably. This centrality to plant health underpins their dominant role in the market.

The mycorrhizal Biofertilizers segment is projected to grow fastest in the coming years, largely because these fungi form symbiotic networks that boost root uptake of water and nutrients like phosphorus. Their ability to enhance soil structure, improve drought resistance, and assist in long-term soil health makes them especially attractive in sustainable and precision agriculture. As farmers increasingly seek bio-based solutions that also regenerate the soil, mycorrhizal inoculants are gaining rapid traction.

Microorganism Insights:

Which Microorganism Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Biofertilizers Market in 2024?

In the microorganism breakdown, the bacterial Biofertilizers segment held the dominant share of the market in 2024. These bacteria are favoured because they are relatively easy to mass-produce, stable, and versatile across many crops. Their well-proven effectiveness in promoting plant growth and fixing nitrogen or solubilizing phosphate underpins their widespread use. Because of these advantages, bacterial inoculants remain a cornerstone of Biofertilizers application.

Cyanobacterial/algal Biofertilizers segment are projected to grow at the fastest rate, due to their dual benefits of adding both organic nitrogen and biomass to soil. These microorganisms can improve soil organic matter and fertility naturally, while being relatively low-cost to cultivate. Their capacity to work in marginal soils and contribute to carbon sequestration further accelerates their adoption in sustainable agriculture systems.

Formulation Insights:

How did the Solid Biofertilizers Segment Dominate the Biofertilizers Market in 2024?

Solid Biofertilizers dominated the market, because they are easier to store, transport, and apply using traditional farming equipment. These formulations often have longer shelf lives and better compatibility with dry fertilizer blends, which makes them practical for large-scale crop production. Farmers prefer solid versions because they are less prone to spoilage, and producers benefit from lower logistics complexity.

Liquid Biofertilizers are expected to expand the fastest because they can be applied easily through irrigation systems, foliar sprays, and precision agriculture tools. Their fluid nature allows quick uptake by plants and makes them compatible with modern equipment like drip lines or fertigation systems. Grower working with high-value or greenhouse crops particularly favour liquids for their fast action and precise dosing.

Mode of Application Insights:

Which Mode of Application Leads the Biofertilizers Market?

The seed treatment segment led the market in 2024, because treating seeds ensures the beneficial microbes establish right at the root zone as soon as the plant germinates. This method uses relatively little product but provides effective early-stage protection and nutrient support. By coating the seed with Biofertilizers, farmers improve microbial colonization and give plants a strong start. This makes seed treatment the go-to application for many growers.

The foliar spray segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market. This is especially valuable for crops where a quick response is needed, such as vegetables, fruits, or high-value greenhouse crops. The Biofertilizers are highly attractive. With precision agriculture and drone-based systems becoming more common, foliar application of Biofertilizers is poised to scale rapidly.

Crop Type Insights:

What Made the Cereals and Gains Segment Dominate the Biofertilizers Market?

The cereals and grains segment dominates the market, because they occupy the most farmland globally and have nutrient demands. Large-scale grain growers often rely on Biofertilizers to increase early growth Vigor, improve nitrogen fixation, or enhance root development. Since cereal crops yield large volumes, the adoption of Biofertilizers here yields a significant commercial impact. This broad relevance keeps cereal and grains at the heart of the Biofertilizers market.

Fruit and vegetable crops are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment, as growers of high-value produce increasingly demand residue-free nutrition solutions. Biofertilizers help improve quality, shelf life, and nutritional content without the downsides of synthetic fertilizers. Because these crops often receive multiple foliar fertigation applications, microbial Biofertilizers are particularly well-suited. As consumer demand for clean and organic produce keeps rising, Biofertilizers are particularly well-suited. As consumer demand for clean and organic produce keeps rising, Biofertilizers adoption in fruits

End Use Insights:

Why the Agricultural Segment Dominated the Biofertilizers Market?

The agricultural end-use segment dominated the market because traditional farming operations represent the largest volume market for Biofertilizers. Farmers want cost-effective ways to boost yield and soil fertility, and Biofertilizers serve as an attractive, lower-risk input compared to expensive synthetic options. Because the scale of conventional agriculture is huge, Biofertilizers demand forms the backbone of the market.

Organic farming is driving rapid growth in Biofertilizers adoption, as organic growers seek natural nutrient inputs that comply with certification standards. These farmers prefer biological inoculants that promote soil health without synthetic additives, and Biofertilizers align perfectly with their philosophy. As more farmland converts to organic production and regulatory frameworks support bio-based inputs, demand in this segment is expanding quickly.

Regional Insights

How is the Asia Pacific Region Driving the Biofertilizers Market?

The Asia Pacific biofertilizers market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass around USD 5.18 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.86% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the biofertilizers market with a 46.7% industry share in 2025, which is largely fuelled by the expansion of farmland and the adoption of modern farming methods. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have actively scaled up the production of microbial Biofertilizers products, leading to more competitive pricing and stable supply. This strong production base, coupled with favourable agricultural practices, makes the Asia Pacific a cornerstone of global biofertilizers growth.

China Biofertilizers Market Trends

China is asserting itself as a major force in the market thanks to strong government backing for sustainable agriculture and heavy investments in developing native microbial strains. Local Biofertilizers manufacturers in China are benefiting from pilot projects and research and development initiatives, which are helping to refine and scale up production. This momentum not only strengthens China’s position but also supports the broader growth of Biofertilizers in the Asia Pacific.

How is Europe Becoming the Fastest-Growing Region in The Biofertilizers Industry?

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the market, driven by a strong push toward organic farming and strict environmental regulations that favour biological inputs over chemical ones. Farmers in the region are increasingly shifting to sustainable practices, supported by policy frameworks that encourage the reduction of synthetic fertilizer use. Technological adoption, such as precision agriculture tools, is enhancing the efficient deployment of Biofertilizers. The convergence of regulation, innovation, and farmer mindset is fuelling Europe’s rapid market expansion.

Germany Biofertilizers Market Trends

Germany is playing a central role in Europe’s market due to its strong biotech research base and widespread use of precision systems. German agricultural stakeholders are embracing bio-products, leveraging advanced production techniques and local microbial strain development. This makes Germany a powerhouse for both innovation and consumption in the European Biofertilizers landscape.

North America Biofertilizers Market Trends

North America produces various crops, including specialty crops, vegetables, fruits, oilseeds, and cereals. Agribusinesses and farmers in the region are at the forefront of effective chemical application and employ advanced agricultural techniques.

The biofertilizers market in the U.S. is improving the efficiency of crop safety activities is crucial, especially when dealing with disease challenges and evolving pests. This focus is a key factor driving market growth. In addition, the United States has a significant trend towards sustainable surfactants and an increasing demand for bio-based products.

Latin America Biofertilizers Market Trends

The biofertilizers market in Latin America is experiencing significant growth in the agriculture sector, mainly in Brazil. The increasing demand for agrochemicals in Brazil to enhance the production of Brazilian soybeans is the key driving factor for the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market in Latin America.

Middle East & Africa Biofertilizers Market Trends

The biofertilizers market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Pesticide consumption is increasing in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and the trend is steady for South Africa, Kuwait, and Qatar. In addition, there is tremendous growth in the consumption of pesticides in Ghana.

Top Companies in the Biofertilizers Market & Their Offerings:

Novonesis (formerly Novozymes) offers microbial and enzyme-based solutions that enhance nutrient uptake and improve overall soil health.

offers microbial and enzyme-based solutions that enhance nutrient uptake and improve overall soil health. UPL Limited provides a wide range of sustainable agricultural solutions, including Biofertilizerss like "Copio" and "Neoroot", which improve soil health and nutrient absorption.

provides a wide range of sustainable agricultural solutions, including Biofertilizerss like "Copio" and "Neoroot", which improve soil health and nutrient absorption. Rizobacter Argentina S.A. specializes in inoculants and biological seed treatments, utilizing technologies to maximize efficiency in biological nitrogen fixation (BNF) for legume crops.

specializes in inoculants and biological seed treatments, utilizing technologies to maximize efficiency in biological nitrogen fixation (BNF) for legume crops. Koppert Biological Systems supplies a broad portfolio of biological solutions that use beneficial microbes to promote plant health and protect against diseases and pests.

supplies a broad portfolio of biological solutions that use beneficial microbes to promote plant health and protect against diseases and pests. Symborg Inc. (part of Corteva Agriscience) is focused on the development and commercialization of microbial technologies that enhance nutrient efficiency and improve crop performance.

is focused on the development and commercialization of microbial technologies that enhance nutrient efficiency and improve crop performance. Lallemand Inc. produces a variety of microbial solutions designed to improve soil fertility, increase nutrient availability, and boost overall crop productivity.

Biofertilizers Market Top Key Companies:

CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG

Novozymes A/S

AgriLife

Mapleton Agri Biotec

Biomax

Rizobacter Argentina SA

Symborg S.L

National Fertilizer Ltd.

Antibiotice S.A

Lallemand Inc.

Labiofam SA

Sigma Agri-Science, LLC

Agrinos Inc.

Fertilizers USA LLC

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation



Recent Developments

In September 2025, ICL entered into a long-term alliance with BioPrime to deploy BioPrime’s BioNexus microbial strain platform in India, focusing on enhancing nutrient use efficiency for phosphorus and zinc in soil. This joint effort aims to make next-generation Biofertilizerss more accessible to Indian farmers.

In April 2024, BioConsortia secured US$15 million in financing to accelerate the global rollout of its “Always-N” nitrogen-fixing seed treatment Biofertilizers. The funds will also support the expansion of its research and development capabilities and manufacturing footprint for microbial discovery.

In May 2024, Fresh Del Monte partnered to produce biofertilizers using fruit residues. A new biofertilizer plant is located near Del Monte Kenya Ltd., a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte. This facility will utilize residues from the company’s pineapple cannery to create a range of bi



Biofertilizers Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Biofertilizers Market

By Type

Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers Rhizobium Azospirillum Azotobacter

Phosphate-Solubilizing Biofertilizers (PSB) Bacillus spp. Pseudomonas spp.

Potassium-Mobilizing Biofertilizers (KMB) Frateuria aurantia Bacillus mucilaginosus

Mycorrhizal Biofertilizers Vesicular Arbuscular Mycorrhiza (VAM) Ectomycorrhiza

Sulfur-Oxidizing Biofertilizers Thiobacillus spp.

Complex / Mixed Biofertilizers Multi-strain and consortium-based inoculants





By Microorganism Type

Bacterial Biofertilizers Rhizobium, Azospirillum, Bacillus

Fungal Biofertilizers Mycorrhiza, Trichoderma

Cyanobacterial / Algal Biofertilizers Anabaena, Nostoc, Oscillatoria

Actinomycetes-Based Formulations



By Formulation

Solid Biofertilizers Peat-Based Lignite-Based Vermiculite-Based

Liquid Biofertilizers Aqueous Microbial Suspensions Oil-Based Concentrates

Encapsulated / Carrier-Free Formulations Polymer and Gel Carriers Microencapsulated Beads



By Mode of Application

Seed Treatment Seed Coating Seed Dressing

Soil Treatment Broadcasting Furrow / Pit Application

Foliar Spray Nutrient Absorption Enhancement



By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains Wheat Maize / Corn Rice

Fruits & Vegetables Tomato, Potato, Citrus, Apple

Pulses & Oilseeds Soybean Groundnut Lentil

Fiber Crops Cotton, Jute

Plantation & Cash Crops Tea, Coffee, Sugarcane



By End-Use

Agriculture Row Crops & Horticulture

Organic Farming Certified Organic Cultivation

Greenhouse & Controlled Environment Farming Protected Crop Systems

Turf & Landscaping Sports Grounds, Gardens



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/6001

