AHIMA Announces David D. Cella as Chief Executive Officer

Chicago, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of David “Dave” D. Cella as its new Chief Executive Officer. Most recently serving as President of HCPro, a for-profit subsidiary of AHIMA, Cella will take on this newly expanded leadership role, driving innovation and growth across the enterprise.

Cella’s appointment underscores AHIMA’s commitment to stability and growth following a period of organizational transformation. Having worked closely with AHIMA’s executive team over the past two years, Cella brings a deep understanding of both the association’s mission and the dynamic healthcare ecosystem in which it operates.

“Dave’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for AHIMA,” said Maria Caban Alizondo, President and Chair of the AHIMA Board of Directors. “His proven leadership, deep industry expertise, and collaborative approach position AHIMA and HCPro for continued success. Dave has demonstrated a strong ability to unite teams, drive innovation, and deliver results, all while staying grounded in our shared commitment to empowering and equipping health information professionals and advancing trusted health information.”

As President of HCPro since 2023, Cella led the organization’s integration into AHIMA following its acquisition and has been instrumental in aligning both entities under a unified vision of growth and operational excellence. Prior to joining AHIMA, he held leadership roles across the healthcare and higher education sectors, including Simplify Compliance, Jones & Bartlett Learning, Elsevier, and NHA/ATI Allied Health. Dave’s deep understanding of product development, education, and training in healthcare gives him unique insight as he steps into the role of leading this dynamic enterprise seeking to improve health information for patients, providers, payers, and systems.

“I’m honored to lead AHIMA during this important time in our organization’s journey,” said Cella, CEO of AHIMA. “AHIMA’s strength lies in its passionate community of professionals who understand the critical role health information plays in transforming care, advancing equity, and improving outcomes. Working alongside our members, staff, and partners, I look forward to strengthening our community, deepening engagement, and increasing the combined positive impact of AHIMA and HCPro in the years to come.”

Cella’s appointment follows a comprehensive search process led by a diverse committee of AHIMA leadership and stakeholders. After conducting interviews and an extensive evaluation focused on leadership style, organizational fit, operational and strategic capabilities, and the ability to advance AHIMA’s mission, the AHIMA Board of Directors unanimously voted to offer Cella the position.

