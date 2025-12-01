Your Cyber Monday Health Tech Haul May Expose You: 5 Ways to Keep Your Personal Data Safe

Chicago, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As shoppers head into the holiday season and purchase fitness trackers, meditation apps, smart scales, and other digital health tools during Cyber Monday sales, the American Health Information Management Association® (AHIMA) is sharing timely guidance to help people protect their personal health data.

The recommendations come from a new Journal of AHIMA article, 5 Ways to Keep Your Personal Health Data Safe, which helps people cut through the noise and understand what really matters when it comes to protecting their information.

“The rapid growth of health apps and wearables means consumers are often sharing sensitive data outside traditional healthcare systems and the protections they expect,” said David D. Cella, Chief Executive Officer of AHIMA. “We’re committed to giving individuals clear, practical guidance so they can make informed choices about the apps and devices they use every day.”

While mobile health tools can support everything from step counts and sleep patterns to symptom tracking and chronic condition management, many users may not realize the amount of sensitive information these technologies collect. The Journal of AHIMA piece breaks down the essentials and offers clear guidance on what to check before downloading or syncing a new device.

Readers will find tips on reviewing permissions, adjusting privacy settings, choosing trustworthy developers, and paying attention to what happens once information is collected and stored. The guidance also clarifies when HIPAA protections come into play and when they do not, a key distinction in a marketplace where apps follow very different rules.

For anyone shopping Cyber Monday deals or gifting new wearables this holiday season, the article offers a clear way to sort through today’s digital health tools and feel more confident about the information they share.

Read the article: https://journal.ahima.org/page/your-cyber-monday-health-tech-haul-may-expose-you-5-ways-to-keep-your-personal-data-safe

