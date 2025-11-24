California Water Leaders Gathering in San Diego for ACWA Fall Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2025 Fall Conference & Expo Dec. 3-4 will draw public water agency leaders from across California to San Diego for two days of presentations, panel discussions and keynote addresses focused on the latest issues surrounding the state’s water supply and management.

Panels will explore topics ranging from deep sea desalination and the role of artificial intelligence in water management to the Colorado River and navigating infrastructure funding and regulations in a shifting federal landscape.

Additionally, Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia will deliver the welcoming keynote on Wednesday and share insights on pivotal issues facing agriculture and the water sector. Thursday’s keynote will be delivered by Letitia Grenier, director of the Water Policy Center at the Public Policy Institute of California.

A conference program with a complete agenda is available online, along with guidelines for news media coverage of ACWA events. For media credentials, contact ACWA Director of Communications Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2025 Fall Conference & Expo

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4

WHERE: Sheraton San Diego Resort, San Diego

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387

