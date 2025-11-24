Secure Halo Strengthens Efforts to Enhance Cybersecurity Resilience Across Critical Sectors

SILVER SPRING, MD, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVER SPRING, MD - November 24, 2025 - -

Secure Halo, a national cybersecurity firm and subsidiary of Mission Critical Partners, today reaffirmed its commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience for organizations that support critical infrastructure and national security. Founded in 2006, the Silver Spring based firm delivers risk-based cybersecurity solutions to federal agencies, national security stakeholders, public sector entities, and commercial enterprises across the United States.

For nearly two decades, Secure Halo has helped organizations safeguard sensitive information and maintain operational continuity by aligning their cybersecurity programs with established and emerging frameworks such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, NIST Special Publications including 800-171 and 800-53 Revision 5, the NIST Risk Management Framework, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 27001, CMMC 2.0, and the Center for Internet Security Controls and Implementation Groups. The company also supports organizations operating under sector-specific regulatory expectations such as HIPAA, FFIEC, SEC cybersecurity guidelines, and NYCRR 500. By grounding its work in these standards, Secure Halo provides organizations with defensible pathways to compliance and measurable improvements to their overall security posture.

"Cybersecurity is no longer confined to the IT department, it is an organizational priority that requires continuous attention and collaboration," said Matt Yates from Secure Halo. "Our goal is to serve as trusted advisors to every organization we support, helping them identify their most critical risks, reduce exposure, and build resilience that enables them to operate confidently in an evolving threat environment."

Secure Halo's expertise reflects decades of experience in adversarial tactics, exploitation techniques, and defensive operations. Leveraging leading frameworks, including the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and related NIST Special Publications the firm conducts comprehensive, risk-based assessments of security controls, governance practices, and operational resilience. The methodology integrates these areas into a unified risk narrative that equips leaders with clear, actionable insights and enables them to make informed decisions aligned with mission objectives and operational priorities.

"Our clients count on us to bring a balanced perspective that combines technical precision with business understanding," Yates added. "We are committed to being transparent partners who help strengthen resilience while supporting compliance and operational objectives."

Secure Halo's team of certified professionals, many of whom maintain active security clearances, supports clients in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, utilities, aerospace, and government services. Their experience allows them to help clients navigate regulatory demands while strengthening operational resilience.

Since becoming part of Mission Critical Partners in 2022, Secure Halo has expanded its capacity to support critical infrastructure and national security entities. This partnership has deepened collaboration in research, innovation, and workforce development, enabling the organization to address the increasingly complex cyber challenges facing both public and private sector organizations.

Secure Halo's managed detection and response operations further extend this mission by providing continuous monitoring, analytics-driven threat detection, and expert response capabilities across interconnected digital environments. The company also contributes to nationwide cybersecurity readiness through advisory work, training, and knowledge-sharing initiatives that help organizations adapt to new technologies, regulatory changes, and emerging adversarial tactics.

With a longstanding record supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and other mission-critical organizations, Secure Halo continues to be recognized for its integrity, reliability, and dedication to strengthening the cybersecurity resilience of entities vital to national and economic stability.

