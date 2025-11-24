Dunhill Partners CEO Bill Hutchinson Shares Four Decades of Retail Real Estate Wisdom with Cornell Real Estate Council

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 40 years in the real estate trenches and over $5 billion in total transaction volume, Dunhill Partners President & CEO Bill Hutchinson delivered a compelling and optimistic address to the Cornell Real Estate Council on Thursday, November 20th. Speaking over lunch at Doce Mesas on Maple Avenue—a restaurant he also owns through one of his partnerships—Hutchinson presented a talk titled “Observations and Future Predictions for the State of Retail CRE.”

Drawing on hundreds of deals and decades of experience in buying, selling, leasing, and managing shopping centers nationwide, Hutchinson offered a confident and forward-looking view of the retail landscape. His message was clear: shopping centers are not only surviving—they are thriving.

Hutchinson began by reflecting on a well-known article written 25 years ago titled “The Death of the Shopping Center.” At the time, it created real fear among shopping center developers and owners. However, as he emphasized, “that prediction ultimately never came true.” Instead, shopping centers have proven to be resilient, adaptable, and essential.

“Shopping centers are here to stay,” Hutchinson said. “They have become the hubs of human interaction and socialization. People still want places to gather, dine, shop, and connect—something the internet can never replace.”

While e-commerce has certainly reshaped consumer behavior, Hutchinson noted that internet sales account for only about 15% of total U.S. retail activity, far less than many early predictions. The remaining 85% still occurs in physical stores, underscoring the enduring importance of brick-and-mortar retail.

He also highlighted the natural evolution of retail tenancy. As certain long-standing brands have closed—such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Conn’s Electronics, Tuesday Morning, and Blockbuster—new concepts continue to emerge, ready to backfill vacancies and capitalize on evolving consumer preferences. According to Hutchinson, retail’s ability to reinvent itself is one of its greatest strengths.

Furthermore, service-based and experiential uses—those that cannot be replicated online—are fueling a resurgence across shopping centers. Athletic clubs, theaters, entertainment venues, medical users, bounce houses, salons, and other service-driven businesses have created renewed demand for second-generation spaces. This demand, Hutchinson explained, is keeping occupancy levels strong and market fundamentals healthy across much of the country.

The Cornell Real Estate Council attendees responded enthusiastically, enjoying both the in-depth insights and the lunch discussion. The event wrapped with a lively Q&A session, where students and young professionals engaged Hutchinson on topics ranging from capital markets to redevelopment strategy and future tenant trends.

With four decades of hands-on experience and a proven track record across multiple market cycles, Bill Hutchinson continues to influence and inspire the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs. His message to the room was encouraging: retail real estate remains one of the most durable and opportunity-filled sectors in commercial property today.

