Dunhill Partners CEO Bill Hutchinson Joins City of Greenville and DrugFree Greenville to Launch Annual Holiday DUI Awareness Display at Greenville Promenade

GREENVILLE, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc. and owner of Greenville Promenade Shopping Center, joined City of Greenville officials, first responders, and members of the Executive Board of DrugFree Greenville to unveil this year’s annual holiday DUI Awareness Display. The event, held at Greenville Promenade Shopping Center (6834 Wesley St, Greenville, Texas), features a real crashed vehicle placed prominently on-site as a stark reminder of the consequences of impaired driving. The display will run from December 12, 2025 through January 6, 2026.

The long-standing initiative, sponsored by DrugFree Greenville—a nonprofit organization working closely with the City of Greenville—has become one of the community’s most visible prevention efforts. Each year, the program aims to remind residents and holiday travelers of the life-altering dangers associated with driving under the influence.

“At Dunhill Partners, we believe that shopping centers should be more than places of commerce—they should be places of connection, service, and community,” said Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc. “If this display saves even one life by encouraging someone to think twice before drinking and driving, then every bit of effort is worth it. Public awareness saves lives, and we are proud to support DrugFree Greenville in such a vital mission.”

DrugFree Greenville’s Executive Director, Sharon Kroncke, also reflected on the organization’s decades-long legacy. The coalition began in the late 1980s when community leaders sought to understand the local substance-abuse landscape. What started as a task force—guided by volunteer models from Keep America Beautiful—grew into one of the longest-standing community coalitions in the U.S. Although the group’s earliest grant applications were unsuccessful, the process ignited broad grassroots support that became the cornerstone of DrugFree Greenville’s resilience.

“Communities nationwide still call us—sometimes from as far away as Ireland—wanting to know how Greenville built a prevention effort that has lasted for decades,” Kroncke said. “The answer is simple: our citizens chose to work together, year after year, for the sake of our young people. This DUI display is one of many reminders of what a united community can accomplish.”

Over the years, DrugFree Greenville has mobilized thousands through school programs, Walkathons, Shattered Dreams events, and collaborative prevention initiatives. Its leadership credits local support—rather than reliance on federal funding—as the key to sustainability. The organization’s first Walkathon in 1989 raised more than $29,000 and inspired the multigenerational participation that continues today.

Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom praised the program’s impact during the launch event. “DrugFree Greenville has changed the culture of our community for the better. This display, while sobering, sparks conversations that save lives. We are grateful to Greenville Promenade and Dunhill Partners for providing a central platform for this important public message.”

About Greenville Promenade Shopping Center

Greenville Promenade, owned and managed by Dunhill Partners, Inc., is a premier retail destination in Greenville, Texas, offering a diverse mix of national and local retailers, restaurants, and essential services. Dunhill Partners is committed to fostering meaningful community engagement across all its properties, supporting initiatives that promote safety, education, and local well-being. Greenville Promenade is located at 6834 Wesley St, Greenville, TX 75402.

