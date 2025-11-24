GEN Z SUICIDE RATES SURGE, RAY LEWIS AND ROB ROBERTSON LAUNCH NATIONAL MOVEMENT TO SAVE A GENERATION

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 10-24, and the crisis is worsening fastest among Gen Z adults, according to new federal data. A Stateline analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) records found that suicide deaths among Gen Z have risen dramatically over the past decade, with Black and Hispanic men accounting for 85 percent of that increase and the steepest spikes in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, and Ohio.

For NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis , the crisis is deeply personal. Losing his son in 2023 profoundly changed his mission and intensified his commitment to improving mental-health access, suicide-prevention efforts, and mentorship for young people through the Ray of Hope Foundation .

A graduate of the University of Miami , where he starred as a linebacker for the Hurricanes, Lewis was part of the powerhouse teams that defined college football’s modern era. He carried that discipline and leadership into a legendary 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, earning two Super Bowl championships and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame . Today, Lewis channels that same intensity into his life’s purpose: creating safe spaces for young people to heal, lead, and believe again.

“Too many young people are dying without someone in their corner,” said Lewis. “When someone believes in you and touches the bottom of your core of belief, that’s why mentorship matters.”

Lewis was recently honored with the Champion of Mentoring Award by MENTOR : The National Mentoring Partnership, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to expanding quality youth mentoring. The recognition reflects his lifelong commitment to guiding young people toward purpose, leadership, and impact.

Standing alongside Lewis in this work is longtime friend and former NFL teammate Rob Robertson , who serves on MENTOR’s National Board of Directors. Robertson is also Senior Vice President at First Citizens Bank, Chair of the NFLPA Retired Players Advisory Board , founder of Sudden Change Inc., and author of Persevering Through Purpose . A Baton Rouge native and former fullback for the Baltimore Ravens, he was recently honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for contributing more than 4,000 hours of community service.

Robertson has now been appointed Chair of the Board and Senior Advisor for the Ray of Hope Foundation, where his experience in business leadership, mentorship, and faith-driven service will strengthen national partnerships and fundraising strategy.

“Ray and I shared a locker room in the NFL, and now we share a mission,” said Robertson. “We’ve both seen how mentorship can change a life. This Foundation is about rebuilding the Locker Rooms of America, places where young people can belong, heal, and find purpose again.”

Together, Lewis and Robertson are leading a national movement to confront the mental-health emergency facing American youth. Their immediate goal: raise $5.2 million to launch a national multi-city tour that will connect communities, schools, and families with mentorship and mental-health resources.

Ray Lewis and the Ray of Hope Foundation will be honored on December 14, 2025 in Miami at Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s 2025 Gala. Orlando-based national nonprofit dedicated to providing drug education and prevention support for families, will honor Lewis with the foundation’s David Siegel Legacy Award.

About the Ray of Hope Foundation

At Ray of Hope Foundation, we believe that mental health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Our mission is to provide compassionate, inclusive, and accessible mental health support for people of all ages and backgrounds. From youth navigating their formative years to adults facing life's pressures and elders seeking support and connection, we are here to light the way toward emotional well-being and resilience.

