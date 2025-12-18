Financial Services Executive and Community Champion, Rob Robertson Addresses Record-Breaking Commencement Class at North Carolina Central University

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Robertson, Senior Vice President at First Citizens Bank, Chairman and Senior Advisor of the Ray of Hope Foundation, Chairman of the NFLPA Retired Players Advisory Board, and founder of Sudden Change, delivered the baccalaureate commencement address at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) on Friday, Dec. 12, during the university’s 146th Commencement Exercises, marking the largest fall graduating class in NCCU’s history.

Robertson addressed undergraduate students as part of a daylong celebration honoring 742 graduates across doctoral, law, master’s, and bachelor’s programs. The ceremonies highlighted leadership, service, and perseverance, values that reflect NCCU’s mission and the lived experiences of its graduates.

Opening his remarks with a challenge to conventional thinking, Robertson referenced the familiar saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” before adding, “That is a bald-faced lie.” He emphasized the power of language and mindset, returning throughout his address to a recurring refrain: “Never say what you can’t do. Your thoughts become things, and your words create the world.”

Drawing from his own life, including the loss of his mother at age ten and being raised by his grandmother, Robertson spoke about resilience, accountability, and choice. “Life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent how I respond to it,” he said. “We have a choice every day for the attitude we will have that day.”

Robertson shared seven “plays” for life with graduates, urging them to take meaningful risks, commit to lifelong learning, avoid what he described as “possibility amnesia,” build purposedriven networks, lead with integrity, fight for equal access and justice, and choose their words intentionally.

Graduate and professional students earlier heard from Anne Sempowski Ward, chairwoman of CURiO Brands, who delivered remarks centered on three “unshakeable truths,” including the enduring importance of human connection, the responsibility of leadership, and the lasting impact of being cultivated in strong environments.

NCCU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon underscored the significance of the moment, noting that commencement represents years of discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering focus, and reflects not only academic achievement but readiness for leadership and service.

Among the graduates were two recipients of doctoral degrees in integrated biosciences, as well as two posthumous degree honorees whose lives and legacies continue to inspire the NCCU community. Undergraduate students collectively contributed more than 29,000 hours of community service, valued at nearly $1 million.

A former Baltimore Raven who played alongside Ray Lewis, Robertson witnessed firsthand the purpose and passion that fuel Lewis’s mission to uplift communities and touch one billion lives through service, mentorship, and mental health advocacy.

“Rob represents the kind of leader our young people need,” said Ray Lewis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and founder of the Ray of Hope Foundation. “He leads with discipline, heart, and accountability, and he understands that success means nothing if you are not lifting others along the way. I am proud of the example he continues to set.”

Robertson resides in Northern Virginia with his wife, Nneka, and their children, Bryson and Boston Olivia. He credits his grandmother, affectionately known as Madear, for instilling the values of faith, perseverance, and service that continue to guide his leadership and life’s work.

About the Ray of Hope Foundation

The Ray of Hope Foundation is dedicated to advancing mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and resilience through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Guided by the belief that healing begins with hope, the Foundation works nationally to support youth, families, and communities during moments of crisis and transition. Learn more at https://rayofhopefoundation.org.

