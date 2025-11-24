FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:

UBS Global Technology Conference

Location: The Phoenician Hotel

Date: December 2nd – 3rd, 2025

Presentation Time: December 3rd: 2:55 pm - 3:25 pm MT

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

