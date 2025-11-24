Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves as Sales Agent in Healthcare Triangle, Inc.’s $20 Million At-the-Market Offering

New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, today announced that Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle” or the “Company”) has entered into a Sales Agreement under which Spartan Capital Securities will act as the Company’s sales agent for an at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program.

Under the Sales Agreement, executed on November 18, 2025, Healthcare Triangle may offer and sell shares of its common stock with an aggregate market value of up to $20,000,000. Shares may be sold on the Nasdaq Capital Market or other existing trading venues at prevailing market prices, providing the Company with flexible access to capital as it advances its operational and financial strategy.

“Healthcare Triangle continues to focus on strengthening its platform and expanding its capabilities in cloud-based healthcare solutions,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. “We are pleased to support the Company through this ATM program and look forward to contributing to their ongoing capital markets initiatives.”

Anthony Basch of Kaufman & Canoles served as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, while Jeffrey Wofford of Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as issuer counsel to Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

For additional details, please refer to the Company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov

The shares offered under the ATM program will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

