NowRx Inc. INVESTOR NOTICE: Squitieri Fearon LLP and Moore Law PLLC Announce that NowRx, Inc. Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

INVESTOR ALERT: Squitieri & Fearon LLP and Moore Law PLLC announce that purchasers or acquirers of NowRx, Inc. securities between February 1, 2022 through November 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until Saturday, January 23, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NowRx Inc. class action lawsuit filed on November 4, 2025 and captioned JOSEPH MUELLER, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. NOWRX, INC., CARY BREESE, SUMEET SHEOKAND, BARRY KARLIN and MARK MARLOW, No. 1:25-cv-09185 (S.D.N.Y.). The NowRX class action lawsuit charges NowRx and NowRx officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and for Control Person Liability Under Section 20 Against The Individual Defendants.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the NowRx class action lawsuit, please contact attorneys Lee Squitieri or Fletcher Moore by calling (212) 709-8245 or via e-mail at lee@sfclasslaw.com or fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: NowRx Inc. was a private Delaware corporation launched in 2016 headquartered in Mountain View, California, which described itself as a tech-powered pharmacy that provides same-day prescription delivery and telehealth services.

On September 30, 2021, NowRx commenced an offering pursuant to SEC Regulation A pursuant to which NowRx offered to sell up to 7,002,801 shares of NowRx Series C Preferred Stock, convertible into shares of Common Stock, at a price of $10.50 per share (the “September 2021 Offering”) using an Offering Statement and supplements thereto for the offer and sale of Series C.

On November 30, 2022, NowRx announced it reached an agreement with Alto Pharmacy to acquire the business (California prescription files, etc.) effective immediately. The announced stated that “beginning December 2, 2022, Alto Pharmacy will provide all prescription delivery and services to NowRx patients, ensuring the continuity of high-quality service that NowRx customers have come to expect.” As a result, the Series C stock investors lost their entire investment.

The NowRx class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose: (i) material, adverse facts concerning NowRx’s financial condition (ii) that NowRx was on the brink of bankruptcy or insolvency; (iii) that NowRx had hired an investment bank to explore a sale or raise significant funds so that it could continue operations; (iv) that as of December 31, 2021, NowRx was itself valued by an investment bank at $3.55 per share and this $3.55 per share price was far from the $10.50 per share price being sold by Defendants, and (iv) as a result, investors in the C stock offering would likely lose their investment.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired NowRx Inc. securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the NowRxclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the NowRxclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the NowRxclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the NowRxclass action lawsuit.

Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (15 U.S. Code § 78u–4), “not later than 60 days after the date on which the notice is published, any member of the purported class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported class.” Lead plaintiff motions for this NowRx Inc. class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Saturday, January 23, 2026.

