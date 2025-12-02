STUB STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in StubHub Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB)

What is the Investigation About ?

It is alleged the registration statement issued in support of StubHub's IPO was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; and (3) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading.

On November 13, 2025, StubHub issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the third quarter 2025, which ended September 30, 2025. The press release revealed free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease from the Company’s free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. The press release further revealed the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease from the year ago period, where the Company reported $12.4 million in net cash provided by operating activities.

On this news, StubHub’s stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.9%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025. By the commencement of the class action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $10.31 per share, a nearly 56% decline from the $23.50 per share IPO price.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

