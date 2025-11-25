Global Panda Partners Conference 2025 Commences in Shuangliu District, Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 21, the Global Panda Partners Conference 2025, hosted by Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch, Xinhua News & Information Center, China Wildlife Conservation Association, China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, and Chengdu Media Group, kicked off in Shuangliu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, under the theme of "Working Together to Protect, Build, and Share" (Protecting Panda Habitats, Building a Beautiful World, and Sharing Open Opportunities). More than 600 guests, experts, and scholars from over 30 countries and regions around the world convened for the event and discussed scientific pathways for global ecological protection and green development while focusing on giant panda conservation and cultural exchanges.

Shi Xiaolin, Governor of Sichuan Province, said in her address that the giant panda is a "national treasure" of China, a symbol of ecological protection, and an ambassador for peace and friendship. Under the joint efforts of various parties, the threat level of the giant panda has been downgraded from "Endangered" to "Vulnerable". As the home of giant pandas, Sichuan wishes to partner with all parties in jointly protecting panda habitats, building a beautiful world, and sharing open opportunities, while‌ establishing a new system in the protection of biodiversity, ‌and‌ deepening cooperation in ecology, culture, science, technology, and industry, ‌to‌ relish and share the beauty in the diversity of culture through exchanges and mutual appreciation.

Lyu Yansong, Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency, indicated in his speech that the success in the protection of the giant panda in China in the new era is an epitome of the country's efforts in ecological civilization construction. China has been unwavering in advancing on its path of civilized development founded upon production and growth, prosperity, and sound ecology. Xinhua News Agency is willing to join hands with all parties to genuinely interpret Xi Jinping's thoughts on ecological civilization, actively spread the concepts and achievements in ecological civilization construction around the world, and provide solid public opinion support conducive to green development and the harmonious coexistence between human and nature.

Liu Guohong, head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, expressed in his remark that efforts in giant panda conservation had yielded achievements that had caught worldwide attention. The establishment of the Giant Panda National Park and the formulation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on National Parks have greatly and systematically optimized the habitats of the giant panda. At present, the captive giant panda population has reached 808, basically achieving sustainability of the species.

Erastus Mwencha, former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, expressed his wish to see the smile of the giant panda become the most beautiful language that connects the peoples of the world. Both foreign and Chinese attendees of the event opined that the Global Panda Partners Conference is an academic, open, and international platform favorable to dialogues and interchanges promoting consensus and coordinated planning in ecological civilization construction. This event is conducive to further solidifying consensus on ecological protection and green development around the globe, and expanding international cultural exchanges and cooperation.

The Global Panda Partners Conference 2025 was held from November 20 to 22, and participants attended one main forum, eight sub-forums, and ten related activities that focused on subject matters such as ecological civilization, giant panda culture, and Chinese and foreign tourism.

Shuangliu District, Chengdu, the venue for the Conference and home to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, is renowned for its historical culture, rapid economic growth, and thriving cutting-edge industries like aviation and astronautics, while also garnering fame as one of "China's happiest district" for five straight years. "Smart Aviation Hub, Happy Garden City" has become a new calling card of the district.

