China's Pengzhou Builds "Pengzhou Lifestyle" as City Identity

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 20 to 22, the Global Panda Partners Conference 2025, hosted by Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch, Xinhua News & Information Center, China Wildlife Conservation Association, China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, and Chengdu Media Group, took place in Chengdu, China. During the conference's main forum, the China Tourism Academy (Data Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism) released its research report titled Innovative Models for Cultural and Tourism Integration in 2025. Lauded for its remarkable progress in cultural and tourism integration, ecological conservation, and urban development, Pengzhou in Sichuan Province stood out among cities nationwide and was recognized as one of the "Top Ten Innovative Models for Cultural and Tourism Integration in 2025".

Situated in northern Chengdu and encompassing part of the Giant Panda National Park, Pengzhou has built on its rich ecological assets to promote the integrated development of agriculture, commerce, culture, tourism, and sports, forging a distinctive "Pengzhou Lifestyle" brand that defines the city's character.

According to the report, which analyzes the role of tourism in enhancing quality of life, driving economic growth, fostering cultural belonging, shaping China's global image, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations, Pengzhou's approach has been highly commended. The "Pengzhou Model" is praised for centering on a lifestyle shared by both residents and visitors, supported by an innovative development framework featuring "three-dimensional landscapes and four signature IPs". Noteworthy initiatives include the Longxingji Historical and Cultural Block and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Pocket Park, which bring together public services, ICH experiences, and commercial vitality. Drawing on its distinctive local resources, Pengzhou has cultivated four signature IPs - "Tianfu Medicine Market", "Longmen Off-Roading", "Tianpeng Peony", and "Vegetable-Inspired Living" - and secured the inscription of the Jianjiang Weir on the World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS) list.

In recent years, with the vision of becoming "a new urban destination for next-generation consumption and traveling-living experiences", Pengzhou has continued to drive deep integration of agriculture, commerce, culture, tourism, and sports. In strengthening its modern tourism system, the city was designated as one of China's first "High-Quality Outdoor Sports Destinations" and has persistently expanded its portfolio of sporting events, including the Chengdu Trail Powered by TSAIGU and the National Slackline Championship, drawing participants from around the world. Pengzhou is also planning a 545-km-long "Longmen Trail", complemented by diverse outdoor sports programs, to build a multi-layered industrial ecosystem. To deepen Sino-foreign cultural exchanges, the city leverages platforms such as the Bailu Music Tourist Attraction to host key events like the Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Festival and the Chengdu International Sister Cities Youth Music Festival. It further collaborates with China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd. on a series of programs, including the Chengdu-Chongqing International Theatre Festival, to elevate its international cultural profile through music and arts.

From January to October 2025, Pengzhou welcomed 18.991 million visitors and generated 11.609 billion yuan in total tourism revenue, a powerful testament to the city's steady rise from "ecological appeal" to "development value".

Source: Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch