Mowi ASA – Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Meetings

Bergen, 25 November 2025. Mowi ASA, investment grade rated BBB+ with stable outlook by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie and Nordea as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers, and ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Rabobank and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of physical and virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing today.

One or more NOK-denominated senior unsecured green bond issues (swapped to EUR) with a minimum tenor of 5 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 605,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 12 300 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.6 billion in 2024.

