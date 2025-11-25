Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from November 18 to November 21, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from November 18 to November 21, 2025

Puteaux, November 25, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from November 18 to November 21, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/18/2025 FR0012435121 23,999 24.3274 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/18/2025 FR0012435121 49,592 24.3021 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/18/2025 FR0012435121 2,797 24.2983 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/18/2025 FR0012435121 1,883 24.2978 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/19/2025 FR0012435121 1,973 24.0962 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/19/2025 FR0012435121 5,860 24.1000 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/19/2025 FR0012435121 212 24.1000 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/19/2025 FR0012435121 214 24.1000 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/20/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 24.2435 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/20/2025 FR0012435121 15,000 24.2501 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/21/2025 FR0012435121 7,499 24.0743 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/21/2025 FR0012435121 1,692 24.1192 CEUX Total 115,721 24.2660



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

