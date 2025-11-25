Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Halborn Security Audit and 95% Allocation in Phase 6

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new shift is taking place in the market as investors search for the top crypto that still offers real upside. Many established coins are slowing down, and attention is turning toward new crypto projects that are entering key development stages. One of the names rising fast is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . The project is moving deeper into its roadmap, and with a major audit underway, investor interest is accelerating. The team is now confirming important technical progress that could shape its entire launch cycle.





A New DeFi Crypto Building a Full Lending System

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to bring more transparency and efficiency to DeFi. The system is built around smart contracts that handle deposits, loans, interest rates and liquidations without any central control. This model removes middlemen and gives users more control over their assets.

Investor growth has been strong. Mutuum Finance has already raised more than $18.9 million. The number of holders has passed 18,200. Early participation is rising each week as more traders look for what crypto to invest in before Q1 2026.

A Rapidly Growing Token With Clear Early Momentum

The MUTM presale price is $0.035. Phase 6 is now 95% allocated. This phase is one of the final chances to enter before the next price increase. The presale started in early 2025 at only $0.01. Since then the token has surged 250%. Many early buyers are already sitting on strong gains.

Investors also expect more growth because the official launch price is set at $0.06. That creates a clear upside from the current level. For many traders, this puts MUTM among the best crypto to buy now before supply runs out.

The presale also includes a 24 hour leaderboard reward. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This keeps activity high and shows how strong the demand has become.





Strong Token Distribution and High Demand

Mutuum Finance is working with a total supply of 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% has been allocated for the presale. This means 1.82 billion tokens have been set aside for early buyers. So far, more than 790 million tokens have already been sold. The speed of the sellout shows consistent demand from new and returning buyers.

Payments are simple. Users can buy MUTM with crypto or use direct card payments. This lowers the entry barrier for new investors and helps the project capture more attention in global markets. As more users enter the ecosystem, many analysts believe the token could rank among the top cryptocurrencies entering 2026.

V1 Launch, Halborn Security and Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance is moving fast through its roadmap. The project is currently in Phase 2. This phase focuses on smart contract development, the backend engine, the front-end dashboard and all core lending features. The codebase is now in review.

The team announced on its official X account that Halborn Security is conducting a full audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. The audit is ongoing, and code is under formal analysis. Investors consider this a major milestone because Halborn is known for reviewing some of the biggest DeFi protocols in the sector.

The team also confirmed that the V1 protocol will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking token and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets for borrow and collateral.

With the testnet around the corner, early investors believe this may be the best crypto to invest in before 2026. Many expect a strong shift in attention once the beta is released. This is one reason Phase 6 is filling at record speed.

Why Investors Are Moving Fast

Mutuum Finance has two core advantages that separate it from the average new cryptocurrency. The first is utility. The protocol is built around a real system that links lenders and borrowers through smart contract pools. The second is its token design. A portion of protocol fees will be used to buy MUTM from the open market. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This mechanism creates long term buy pressure.

The project is also working on stablecoin development and layer 2 expansion, which could increase liquidity and improve scalability. For many traders, this positions MUTM among the best crypto to buy for long term growth.

Phase 6 filling to 95% allocation shows how close the presale is to a full sellout. Many buyers are entering now because they see the price moving toward the $0.06 launch level. The final phases tend to move the fastest, and demand usually peaks as the supply drops.

Mutuum Finance is pushing forward with audits, development, and token distribution. With Phase 2 advancing, Halborn Security reviewing the code and V1 preparing for release, the project is entering a critical window. Investors who follow new crypto trends say MUTM may become one of the top crypto opportunities of early 2026.