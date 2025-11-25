New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Halborn Security Audit Progress as Phase 6 Surges Past 90%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A major update has arrived for one of the most watched new crypto projects of 2025. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has confirmed fresh progress in its Halborn Security audit, and this news comes at a moment when its presale is heating up. Phase 6 has now passed 90% allocation, and demand continues to increase as the project moves deeper into development. The new update has added more attention around MUTM as it advances toward its first protocol release.

A New DeFi Crypto Taking Shape

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol for users who want full transparency and on-chain execution. Its system is designed to automate loans, interest rates and liquidations through smart contracts. The aim is to create an open, secure and efficient alternative to traditional credit systems.

The project has already attracted a large crowd of early supporters. More than 18,200 holders have joined, and the total money raised has climbed to about $18.9 million. The numbers continue to increase as each presale phase moves faster than the one before it.

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01. Since then the token has surged to its current price of $0.035 in Phase 6. This reflects a 250% price increase from the start of the presale. Many early buyers entered at the first two phases, but the interest did not slow down. Phase after phase sold out, and now the project is already deep into its sixth round.

Phase 6 is more than 90% allocated. The project confirmed that the demand in this stage is picking up speed as the supply shrinks. The closer the token gets to the official launch price of $0.06, the more new buyers enter. This has created strong momentum heading into the next crypto development milestones.

The presale also includes a 24 hour leaderboard reward system. Every day the top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM. This has kept activity high and added an extra layer of excitement around each phase.

Clear Token Distribution Structure

The total MUTM supply is 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale. That equals 1.82 billion tokens reserved for early stages. So far more than 790 million tokens have been sold. This shows how quickly the supply is being absorbed by new and existing supporters.

The token distribution model is simple and transparent. Each phase has a fixed price and a fixed allocation. When the allocation runs out, the price moves to the next stage. This structure has been one of the main reasons for the fast demand. Investors know that each stage will not return once it sells out.

Payment methods are also flexible. Users can buy MUTM using crypto or through card payments. The addition of card support has made entry easier for people who prefer standard transactions. This helped widen the global reach of the project.

Mutuum Finance is now in Roadmap Phase 2. This phase is focused on building the core lending protocol. The team is working on all major smart contract components such as liquidity logic, interest rate models, debt tracking and liquidation systems. The front end and backend of the dApp are also under development. The goal is to prepare the full suite of tools that will be used in the upcoming testnet.

Halborn Security Audit Update

The most important part of this update is the confirmation that Halborn Security is reviewing the protocol. Halborn is one of the most respected blockchain security firms in the industry. They have worked with many major DeFi platforms, and their audits are known for deep analysis and strict review standards.

Mutuum Finance shared on its official X account that the code is now in review. Halborn analyzes the lending and borrowing of smart contracts and checks the protocol architecture. The team has stated that they will share regular updates on the audit progress. This is a key trust factor for early supporters because a strong audit helps secure the protocol before the testnet launch.

The V1 version of the protocol is planned for release on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version will include the working liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt token system and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets for lending, borrowing and collateral.

The testnet launch marks the moment Mutuum Finance moves from presale theory to real product delivery. Many watchers see V1 as the phase where the protocol will begin building its on-chain performance track record. For early participants, this has created strong anticipation.

Why Phase 6 Is Selling Out So Fast

The pace of Phase 6 allocation has stood out in recent weeks. Several reasons explain this speed. First, the presale has already demonstrated strong consistency. Each phase sold faster than the previous one. Second, the Halborn audit update has increased confidence. A formal security review signals that the team is preparing for a real release. Third, the testnet date for Q4 2025 has added more attention and urgency.

Mutuum Finance is advancing through Phase 2 of its roadmap with strong progress, a large community and a clear technical path. With the Halborn audit underway and Phase 6 now past 90% allocation, the project has reached a key moment in its development. The numbers continue to rise, the technical work is moving forward and the presale momentum shows no signs of slowing as the testnet launch approaches.