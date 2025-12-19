DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Ongoing Halborn Security Review Ahead of Phase 7

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance has confirmed its progress with its security review. Security updates often arrive just before a project enters a more visible stage. Teams focus on reviews, finalize systems, and prepare for broader attention. For DeFi crypto projects, this period usually signals that internal development is giving way to public readiness.





That context matters as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) confirms that its smart contracts remain under active review by Halborn Security. While the update is technical, it comes at a moment when the project is approaching a new phase in its rollout, drawing growing interest from investors tracking the next crypto developments.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto protocol designed around decentralized lending and borrowing. Rather than serving as a general blockchain, it focuses on a single financial function. Allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral within a structured system.

The protocol is developing to manage liquidity dynamically. Interest rates respond to market use. Collateral requirements reflect asset behavior. Liquidation rules help keep the system stable during price swings. This approach aims to support consistent activity instead of short bursts of demand.

A core element of the system is mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position. These tokens grow in value as interest accrues. This links user returns to actual lending activity.

This focused design has helped Mutuum Finance gain early traction. Since launching its token sale in early 2025, the project has raised approximately $19.4M and attracted over 18,500 holders. These figures suggest steady participation rather than sudden inflows.

Token Price, Phase Progress and Growth So Far

The MUTM token follows a phased pricing structure. Each stage offers a fixed price and a limited allocation. As demand fills a phase, the price moves higher.

MUTM started at $0.01 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. This represents a 250% increase since the beginning of the sale. Phase 6 is currently over 99% allocated, meaning only a very small portion remains available at this level.

The next stage, Phase 7, is expected to introduce a price increase of nearly 20%. This step is part of the predefined pricing model and moves the token closer to its official launch price of $0.06.

This progression has influenced behavior. As later phases approach, entry prices rise and access tightens. For many following top crypto launches, this stage often marks a shift from observation to positioning.

Supply Distribution and Token Allocation

Mutuum Finance has a fixed total supply of 4B tokens. Of this supply, 45.5% was allocated for early distribution, equal to roughly 1.82B tokens. To date, more than 820M tokens have already been sold.

These numbers matter because they show how much of the early allocation has already been absorbed. With Phase 6 nearly complete, a large share of early access is now gone. As distribution continues, remaining tokens enter the market at higher prices.

MUTM payment functionality has also been introduced. This allows the token to be used within supported payment flows, adding a practical layer beyond holding alone. While still early, this feature increases exposure and utility as the ecosystem develops.

Halborn Security Review and Ongoing Preparation

Security remains a central focus. Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security is continuing its independent audit of the protocol’s lending and borrowing contracts. According to the team, the codebase is finalized and under formal analysis.

This review follows the completion of a CertiK Token Scan, which scored 90/100. The project has also launched a $50k bug bounty to encourage external testing and vulnerability discovery.

These steps are common among DeFi crypto projects preparing for public testing. Audits, scans, and bug bounties help establish baseline confidence before broader participation.

V1 Launch and Phase 2 Development

Development milestones add context to the current timing. According to statements shared by the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X, the first live version of the lending and borrowing protocol is planned for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

V1 is expected to introduce core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator system. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This conservative asset selection reflects a focus on stability during early testing.

Beyond the initial release, the roadmap references Phase 2 development, which builds on the V1 framework. Rather than shifting direction, Phase 2 is designed to expand functionality, improve efficiency, and support broader use cases within the same lending structure.

Mutuum Finance sits at a point where several factors overlap. A defined product focus. A growing holder base. A phased pricing model nearing its next step. And a live protocol version is approaching.

While outcomes depend on execution and market conditions, the current phase explains why MUTM is increasingly mentioned among new crypto projects to watch. As Phase 7 approaches with a higher entry price, and Halborn’s review continues, Mutuum Finance is moving out of its quieter stage.