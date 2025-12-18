Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Strengthens Security Framework with CertiK Review and Active Halborn Audit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project in the decentralized finance sector, has reported progress on multiple fronts as it prepares for its next development milestones. The project recently confirmed the completion of a CertiK Token Scan review and an ongoing independent audit conducted by Halborn Security. These steps form part of a broader effort to establish a secure foundation ahead of the protocol’s first public release.





Alongside its security work, Mutuum Finance continues to develop its lending and borrowing infrastructure, expand its roadmap, and progress through the later stages of its token distribution. The project positions itself as a DeFi crypto focused on structured lending rather than speculative use cases.

Overview of Mutuum Finance and Its Core Objective

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate across different market conditions. The platform aims to provide users with the ability to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral using clearly defined risk parameters.

The protocol is structured around dual lending markets. One side allows users to supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens represent a user’s share in the pool and increase in value as interest from borrowers accumulates. The other side supports direct borrowing, where interest rates adjust based on market utilization and asset availability.

This design is intended to keep liquidity active and responsive, rather than relying on fixed incentives that may become misaligned over time. According to the project team, the goal is to create a lending environment that remains functional during both high and low market activity.

mtTokens and System-Level Incentives

mtTokens are a central component of the Mutuum Finance design. When users supply assets to the protocol, mtTokens are issued to represent their position. These tokens accrue value automatically as lending interest is generated.

The protocol also builds a redistribution mechanism tied to system usage. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This mechanism links token demand to lending activity, rather than to short-term trading behavior.

By connecting rewards to usage, the project aims to align incentives between lenders, borrowers, and the broader protocol.

Security Reviews and Audit Process

Security has been a key focus during development. Mutuum Finance confirmed that it has completed a CertiK Token Scan, achieving a score of 90/100. This review evaluates token structure and basic risk indicators.

In addition, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing contracts. According to statements shared by the team, the codebase is finalized and currently under formal analysis. The audit covers core protocol components, including borrowing logic and liquidation mechanisms.

The project has also announced a $50k bug bounty program aimed at identifying code code vulnerabilities. This initiative allows external contributors to review the system and report issues prior to broader deployment.





V1 Launch Timeline and Initial Assets

According to an official statement from the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X, the first version of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This V1 release is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot.

ETH and USDT are planned as the initial assets available for lending, borrowing, and collateral. The team indicated that additional assets may be considered after the initial rollout, depending on performance and liquidity conditions.

The testnet phase is intended to allow users and developers to interact with the protocol in a controlled environment before further expansion.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Looking beyond the initial release, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to introduce a stablecoin backed by borrower interest. This stable asset is intended to integrate directly with the lending system and support lower-volatility use cases.

The roadmap also references potential layer-2 expansion. By deploying on layer-2 networks, the project aims to reduce transaction costs and improve processing speed. These changes are expected to support higher transaction volume and broader participation as the protocol scales.

Accurate pricing is another area of focus. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds. Fallback and aggregated pricing sources are also under consideration to help maintain consistent valuations during periods of volatility.

Position Within the DeFi Market

Mutuum Finance began its token distribution in early 2025 using a phased structure with predefined pricing. The token started at $0.01 and has progressed through several stages, reaching a current price of $0.035 in Phase 6.

As of the latest update, Phase 6 is over 99% allocated. The project has raised approximately $19.4M and reports more than 18,500 token holders. Out of a total supply of 4B MUTM, 45.5% was allocated for early distribution, with over 820M tokens already sold. The official launch price is set at $0.06, reflecting the structured progression of pricing across phases.

Mutuum Finance enters a competitive DeFi crypto environment where lending protocols continue to evolve. By focusing on dual lending markets, system-linked incentives, and multiple security layers, the project aims to establish itself as a functional alternative among new altcoin platforms.

While still in development, the combination of security reviews, phased distribution, and a defined launch timeline places Mutuum Finance among the next crypto projects preparing for broader exposure. As the project moves toward its Q4 2025 testnet release, further updates are expected regarding audit completion, testnet access, and future roadmap phases.