Nokia announces delisting from Paris Stock Exchange

Espoo, Finland — Following its announcement on 4 November 2025 regarding the resolution by the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation (“Nokia”) to submit an application for the delisting of its shares (ISIN: FI0009000681) from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (the “Paris Delisting”), Nokia announces today that the Paris Delisting has been approved by the Board of Euronext Paris. It is currently anticipated that the Paris Delisting will take effect on 31 December 2025.

In April 2015, Nokia shares were listed on Euronext Paris in conjunction with the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent to ensure trading continuity for shareholders in France. The decision to delist was made following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to Nokia’s listing on Euronext Paris.

The Paris Delisting has been approved by the Board of Euronext Paris and will not have any impact on Nokia’s day-to-day operations in France, nor on Nokia’s listings on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki or on the New York Stock Exchange, where the Nokia shares trade in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

A voluntary sales facility (the “Sales Facility”) will be put in place in accordance with Euronext Paris’ rules to allow shareholders to sell their Nokia shares listed on Euronext Paris and held through the facilities of Euroclear France (the “Nokia Euronext Shares”).

The holders of Nokia Euronext Shares will have the following options:

Not to participate in the voluntary Sales Facility and keep all of their Nokia Euronext Shares, which they will be able to trade on Euronext Paris until the delisting date (exclusive) and on Nasdaq Helsinki thereafter through the facilities of Euroclear Finland, subject to the terms applied by their financial intermediary and their custody arrangements; or

To participate in the voluntary Sales Facility (described below) to sell all or part of their Nokia Euronext Shares, in accordance with the rules and regulations of Euronext Paris.

For the avoidance of doubt, holders of Nokia Euronext Shares will be able to trade on Euronext Paris until 30 December 2025 (the last trading date prior to the Paris Delisting).

Procedure for the Voluntary Sales Facility

Shareholders who wish to sell all or part of their Nokia Euronext Shares through the voluntary Sales Facility should request that their financial intermediaries deliver their Nokia Euronext Shares to Société Générale, acting as the centralizing agent, from 2 December 2025 to 15 December 2025 (inclusive).

Nokia Euronext Shares delivered to Société Générale will be sold on Nasdaq Helsinki as of 2 January 2026 at the market price prevailing at the time of sale. For the avoidance of doubt, Nokia will not be a party to the sale of the Nokia Euronext Shares tendered in the Sales Facility, such facility being operated independently by Société Générale without Nokia’s involvement.

Société Générale will calculate the average sale price of the Nokia Euronext Shares sold through the Sales Facility during the sales period and transfer the proceeds of the sale to the participating shareholders once the corresponding funds are fully received.

Nokia will pay the fees for the centralization and the brokerage fees related to the sale of Nokia Euronext Shares delivered to Société Générale as part of the voluntary Sales Facility.

This voluntary Sales Facility procedure is also described in a Euronext notice to be published on 27 November 2025.

Please note that no guarantee can be given by Nokia or by Société Générale as to the price at which the Nokia Euronext Shares tendered pursuant to the voluntary Sales Facility will actually be sold. This process is being provided solely as an accommodation to holders of Nokia Euronext Shares.

Holders of Nokia Euronext Shares may decide not to participate in the voluntary Sales Facility or may decide not to take any action, in which case no guarantee can be given to them on the terms that will be applied by their financial intermediary after the Paris Delisting. Shareholders are invited to consult their own financial, tax, and legal advisors before making a decision whether to participate in this process or not.

The indicative calendar of the voluntary Sales Facility and the Paris Delisting is summarized in the table below (it being specified that Nokia reserves the right to amend this calendar):

Event Date Euronext notice regarding the Sales Facility 27 November 2025 Beginning of the voluntary Sales Facility period 2 December 2025 End of the voluntary Sales Facility period 15 December 2025 Last day of trading of Nokia’s shares on Euronext Paris 30 December 2025 Delisting of the Nokia shares from Euronext Paris 31 December 2025 Sale on Nasdaq Helsinki of the Nokia Euronext Shares tendered in the voluntary Sales Facility Beginning on 2 January 2026 Allocation of the net proceeds of the sale to the relevant financial institutions As soon as possible after the determination of the average sale price and the receipt of the funds

Shareholders participating in the voluntary Sales Facility are reminded that they acknowledge and accept the risks related to the change in the share market price between the date on which their Nokia Euronext Shares are delivered to Société Générale for participation in the voluntary Sales Facility and the receipt of funds after the determination of the applicable average sale price. All tenders of Nokia Euronext Shares under the Sales Facility will be irrevocable.

Shareholders are invited to contact their financial intermediaries for further information regarding the procedures for participating in the Sales Facility.

Additional information will be available in a FAQ to be published on Nokia’s website.

