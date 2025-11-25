Stærð flokksins RIKS 26 0216 eftir skiptiútboð 21. nóvember sl. er 54.610.069.438 (nafnvirði).
Stærð RIKS 26 0216
| Source: Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
Recommended Reading
-
November 25, 2025 10:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 21. November, at the...Read More
-
November 21, 2025 06:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKB 27 0415RIKS 37 0115Settlement Date 11/26/202511/26/2025Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,650250All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.000/7.16085.100/2.554Total Number of Bids...Read More