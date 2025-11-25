Airtory Partners with CultureSync Media to Elevate Rich Media Advertising Across Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtory, a dynamic creative management platform specializing in immersive and high-performing rich media advertising, today announced a strategic partnership with CultureSync Media, a marketing agency specializing in culturally relevant storytelling and data-driven advertising solutions to drive growth and engagement across Asia.

This collaboration brings together Airtory’s breakthrough technology for building engaging rich media and video ad experiences with CultureSync Media’s expertise in crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse and affluent audiences. By leveraging Airtory’s creative platform, CultureSync Media will empower brands, publishers and agencies to deliver immersive campaigns rapidly across desktop, mobile, native, CTV/OOH and interactive video channels—all seamlessly optimized for multi-platform reach and deeper audience engagement.​​

“Airtory’s aim is to empower advertisers, agencies, and publishers to create engaging, high-performing rich media ads quickly and easily, delivering better ad experiences and maximizing the impact of every impression,” said Craig Mytton, CRO of Airtory. “Working with a partner like CultureSync Media unlocks new possibilities for brands aiming to forge deep connections with their target audiences. Together, we are elevating storytelling and ad performance with real-time agility.”​​

CultureSync Media, which recently celebrated its launch, has built a reputation for activating innovative, data-driven marketing campaigns that blend powerful storytelling and human-led AI strategy. Its “one-stop shop” model ensures that brands receive tailored, integrated solutions across programmatic, social, and traditional media channels—delivering maximum ROI and cultural authenticity.​​

“We believe that harmonizing culture and creativity is the key to meaningful advertising,” said Kenny Cheung, Head of Trading & Partnerships for CultureSync Media. “By integrating Airtory’s rich media capabilities, we can deliver campaigns that aren’t just visually stunning, but also deeply resonant with audiences—whether local or global. This partnership accelerates our mission to build immersive ecosystems for brands and publishers aiming for transformative growth.”​​

Both companies are committed to agile decision-making and swift campaign execution, providing clients with measurable results and lasting partnerships built on trust and collaboration. Brands, publishers and agencies interested in learning more about the Airtory and CultureSync Media partnership and upcoming solutions can contact both teams directly or visit their respective websites for further details.​​

About Airtory:

Airtory is a world leading creative technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

With a relentless focus on innovation, Airtory is transforming the digital advertising landscape through advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights. By streamlining every stage of the ad creation process, Airtory empowers brands, agencies, publishers and technology companies to significantly reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality.

Airtory's platforms:

www.airtory.com

www.socialdisplay.com

www.adctv.com

Seamlessly integrate with all major ad servers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs). Airtory sets the standard for next-generation ad creation, delivering measurable results at scale.

About CultureSync Media:

CultureSync Media is a full-stack media agency specializing in innovative, culturally relevant marketing strategies that drive authentic audience connections and empower brands to achieve their business goals worldwide.​​