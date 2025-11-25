ToolsGroup positioned as a Leader and Ace Performer in SPARK Matrix™: Retail Forecasting & Replenishment (RF&R), Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading RF&R vendors.

ToolsGroup, with its retail forecasting and multi-echelon replenishment platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact

QKS Group announced today that it has named ToolsGroup as a leader and ace performer in the SPARK Matrix™: Retail Forecasting & Replenishment (RF&R), Q4 2025.

Prakhar Bansal, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, “ToolsGroup continues to reinforce its position in the Retail Forecasting & Replenishment market by combining probabilistic planning, multi-echelon inventory optimization, and automated replenishment into a single, service-driven planning platform. By leveraging machine learning to sense demand volatility across channels, promotions, and assortments, ToolsGroup helps retailers protect on-shelf availability while reducing excess stock and markdown exposure. Its strength lies in translating complex data into planner-friendly, exception-based workflows and scenario simulations, enabling merchandising and supply chain teams to make faster, more confident decisions.”

Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “ToolsGroup has emerged as one of the most execution-ready platforms in the Retail Forecasting & Replenishment market by combining probabilistic planning, prescriptive AI, and multi-echelon inventory optimization in a single, planner-centric environment. Its strength lies in how it ingests volatile demand signals from promotions and price changes to channel shifts and new product introductions and turns them into automated, service-level driven inventory decisions across DCs, stores, and e-commerce nodes. By pairing advanced analytics with intuitive, exception-based workflows and scenario simulations, ToolsGroup helps retailers move beyond firefighting to a more proactive, resilient planning posture.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Retail Forecasting and Replenishment providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“We appreciate QKS Group’s recognition as we continue to evolve alongside an ever-changing retail landscape,” said Jeanette Barlow, Chief Product Officer of ToolsGroup. “Maximizing inventory performance isn’t just about optimizing supply — it’s also about shaping demand. By embedding probabilistic planning into our retail solutions, we’re giving retailers the clarity to break free from reactive firefighting and refocus their time on driving strategic performance and profitable growth.”

About ToolsGroup:

ToolsGroup is a global leader in service-driven supply chain planning software, helping companies deliver on their promises—profitably and reliably—even in times of disruption. Unlike traditional tools that break under volatility, ToolsGroup uses probabilistic modelling, advanced optimization, and AI-driven automation to master complexity at scale. Our solutions uniquely optimize both demand and supply, enabling customers to achieve higher service levels with lower inventory investment. Today, more than 400 companies across 45 countries trust ToolsGroup to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

