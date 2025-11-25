PTC positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Industrial Edge Connectivity Platforms, Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Industrial Edge Connectivity Platform vendors.

PTC, with its comprehensive industrial connectivity solutions, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named PTC as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Industrial Edge Connectivity Platforms, Q4 2025.

Vyshak K, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, " Kepware has maintained a strong foothold in industrial environments by solving a fundamental challenge - reliable, scalable communication with diverse automation systems. Its deep protocol support and mature tooling make it a strong choice for manufacturers that need stable, well-documented connectivity infrastructure. While the broader market is moving toward containerized, cloud-integrated, and event-driven models, Kepware continues to stand out by offering a clear path forward without forcing disruption - making it one of the few platforms that’s both proven in legacy environments and well-aligned with where industrial connectivity is heading.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Industrial Edge Connectivity Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“We are deeply grateful to QKS for this recognition, and to our customers, partners, and employees for their trust and collaboration in driving industrial connectivity forward. At Kepware, our mission is to securely unlock industrial data at scale—empowering organizations to make smarter, faster decisions. As we look ahead, we’re excited to introduce containerized connectivity with Kepware Edge, delivering the flexibility and resilience needed for modern industrial environments. “Abby Eon, SVP and GM of PTC Kepware

About PTC:

PTC is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

