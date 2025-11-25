Press Release

Nokia Canada breaks ground on new Ottawa innovation campus, helping to shape the future of Canadian Tech leadership

Major investment cements Canadian leadership in AI, quantum, and next-generation connectivity while driving sustainable growth and world-class talent development

Project showcases the strength of Nokia’s strategic partnerships with the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario and City of Ottawa.

25 November 2025

Ottawa, Canada – Today marks a bold new era for Canadian innovation as Nokia breaks ground on its next-generation Ottawa campus, reinforcing Canada’s position as a global leader in connectivity. Building on more than five decades of pioneering innovation in the Ottawa region, Nokia is reaffirming its leadership in the nation’s communications technology evolution. The new campus will play a pivotal role by driving breakthroughs in AI-powered networks, data center networks, quantum-safe infrastructure, and next-generation 6G technologies, while cultivating strategic industry partnerships and developing the next generation of innovators.

Nokia’s Ottawa campus will be more than an R&D hub; it will serve as a launchpad for the future of Canadian innovation, accelerating advances in AI, quantum technologies, and sustainable digital transformation. Spanning nearly 750,000 square feet in the heart of the Kanata North Tech Park, home to over 1,900 R&D professionals in Ottawa and 2,500+ nationwide.

“Nokia’s trusted, secure, and advanced networks are driving the AI supercycle. Our investment in the new Nokia Ottawa campus and R&D work across the country will power global infrastructure and the breakthroughs that will help shape the future of connectivity. As we expand our efforts, we are also deepening our commitment to advancing technologies that bolster Canada’s defence and national security. We’re doubling down on local talent, partners, and technology to strengthen Nokia Canada’s leadership role in a new era of quantum secure, scalable, and resilient connectivity,” said Jeffrey Maddox, President, Canada, Nokia.

The new campus, located where Nokia’s world-class routers, 800 G optics, data center technology and quantum safe networking were designed, will continue to accelerate Canadian goods, services and talent, boost economic growth, and set new standards in sustainable design, including LEED principles, renewable and resilient energy systems, and low-carbon materials.

“We are especially grateful for the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and the City of Ottawa. Their shared vision and investment through initiatives like the Strategic Innovation Fund have been instrumental in making this project a reality and securing Canada’s leadership in next-generation digital infrastructure,” added Maddox.

“Nokia is playing a critical role in the AI and the quantum revolution. By expanding our Ottawa footprint, we’re not just growing – we’re strengthening our commitment to innovation and advancing next-generation networks that will transform how industries and people connect worldwide,” said David Heard, President, Network Infrastructure, Nokia.

Nokia’s powerful partnerships with NVIDIA and leading universities, and top-tier training programs ensure the Ottawa campus is a magnet for global talent and a catalyst for tech-driven prosperity. By integrating advanced optics, IP routing, quantum networking, and AI-RAN/6G, Nokia Canada is laying the groundwork for secure, sovereign, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure.

Guided by sustainability and local impact, the new Ottawa innovation campus will strengthen Kanata North as Canada’s preeminent digital infrastructure cluster, grow the nation’s world-class talent pool, and reinforce Canada’s reputation as a trusted leader in next-generation connectivity. Nokia also looks forward to further collaborating with all levels of government on the campus’s public transit connectivity.

Additional quotes

Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions said:

“Canada is at the cutting edge of the global technological race. The project at Nokia’s Kanata campus ensures Canadians have access to the most advanced digital telecommunications tools. Today’s milestone is a significant step toward enabling exciting new technologies that will have a transformative effect on Canada’s economy. The partnership between Nokia and Canada is strengthening our digital infrastructure and delivering results for Canadians across the country.”

Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, said:

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for Nokia’s Ottawa Campus expansion reinforces Canada’s commitment to being a trusted leader in in secure, and sustainable digital infrastructure around the world. The new campus will advance artificial intelligence, quantum-safe networking, and next-generation connectivity to help Canadian businesses compete globally. Canada welcomes foreign investment as a driver of innovation, job creation, and economic growth, and the Trade Commissioner Service stands ready to help global leaders like Nokia, seize these opportunities and grow in Canada.”

Hon. Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said:

“Digital infrastructure is critical to Canada’s future success—especially at this pivotal moment as new technologies reshape the world around us. That’s why this project matters. We are not only investing in the foundations needed for artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity but also ensuring that Canadian innovators have the tools to lead globally. Through this partnership, we’re building a highly skilled workforce, empowering Canadians to drive the next wave of innovation, fuelling economic growth and creating the well-paying jobs of tomorrow.”

His Worship, Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa, said:

“Ottawa is Canada's innovation capital. For more than 50 years, Nokia has been part of the growth of Ottawa's technology sector, and this new campus represents the next chapter. This major investment in our city is another sign that Ottawa - and in particular Kanata North - has the talent, creativity, and vision to drive innovation. Thank you to Nokia for partnering with Ottawa, for investing in our city, and for helping to create jobs and sustainable growth.”

