Boca Raton Community Middle School Enhances Career Exploration With zSpace AR/VR Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced that Boca Raton Community Middle School, home to 1,000 students in Palm Beach County, has reimagined career exploration and student engagement through the implementation of the zSpace AR/VR learning lab. Over the past three years, Principal Lisa Lee and her team have leveraged zSpace to elevate instruction, energize after school programs, and ignite students’ curiosity about future careers.

A District First: The First Standalone zSpace Lab in Palm Beach County

When Boca Raton Community Middle School invested in a full class set of zSpace systems, it became the only standalone zSpace lab in the county. The goal: to give teachers and students a dedicated, immersive learning space that brings abstract concepts to life and opens doors to previously unimagined careers.

"What I think that the students and parents really like is [zSpace] is something that other schools don't have," said Principal Lee. "And in this day and age, when we are all vying to get as many students as we can to say 'This is the right school for you', and having something this exciting has been advantageous to getting more students to come to Boca Middle."

Expanding Learning Beyond the Classroom

Teachers across subjects—including science, math, social studies, and language arts—regularly reserve the zSpace lab to support difficult concepts or to reinforce content through interactive exploration.

"Sometimes there's a concept that's difficult, or there's a concept that they really know the kids want to remember," said Lee. "They will come in [the lab] either as the hook before the lesson or after the lesson as the review. They're going to slow down and really think about what they're learning, get it with a different sensory approach."

Reimagining After School Through Career Exploration

The school also wove zSpace into its before- and after-care program, serving 30 students who often want something more engaging than homework at the end of a long day.

"In aftercare, I think that kids are tired at the end of the school day, especially middle school at 4:00 PM," Lee said. "But when they come into this lab, all of a sudden they're super excited again, and they're ready to just learn. And they don't know that they're learning, but they are. They're going to go home and tell their parents all about it."

By integrating zSpace Career Explorer, students can simulate real-world skills, understand job responsibilities, and even learn the education pathways required for various professions.

"I think programs on career exploration enable the kids to really think about what kind of career that they might be suited for," Lee added. "They also can do the research about how much education it takes or about the characteristics of what it takes to be in that trade. They might go home and tell their parents 'I want to be an anesthesiologist' and they didn't even know that existed before. So I really think that having programs on career orientation makes our kids be well-rounded, think about their future, and this makes them better students."

Student Voices: Career Dreams Sparked by Immersive Learning

The impact of career exploration on zSpace is clear in the students’ own words:

Gabriel, 6th Grade

“I want to be an elevator technician. I learned how to be an elevator technician with zSpace.”

Navon, 6th Grade

“I thought I wanted to be a mechanic, but now I want to be a surgeon, too. With zSpace, I learned about the delivery and dining careers.”

Lele, 6th Grade

“I tried all nine careers—it was so fun! My favorite was fixing a car. When I grow up, I want to be an IT manager, and zSpace helped me learn what that’s like.

zSpace is very fun, very activity-ish, and it helps you see what you want to be in the future. I love zSpace.”

Aveena, 6th Grade

“I want to be a vet—I really love animals. And the mechanic career was cool too. I got to do the air filter. zSpace is really interactive. I like it.”

As Boca Raton Community Middle School continues shaping well-rounded, future-ready learners, zSpace remains at the heart of its mission—helping students discover not just what they can learn, but who they can become.

