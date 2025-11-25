Historic Win for Electrophysiology Reimbursement in Ambulatory Surgery Centers Provides Unique Opportunity for Catheter Precision’s LockeT Device

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced that the recent addition of key ablation procedures to ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) provides a unique and new opportunity to expand the commercialization of LockeT.

In a recent announcement by Heart Rhythm Advocates (HRA) it was stated that beginning January 1, 2026, CMS has added EP ablation codes to the ASC-Covered Procedures List (ASC-CPL). This change expands Medicare beneficiary access to EP services and represents one of the most significant federal advancements in how and where EP care is delivered in more than two decades and ensures full recognition of the equipment and resources required when performed in ASCs.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “Historically, ambulatory surgery centers have been cost conscious and workflow oriented. ASCs do not have the capability to admit patients overnight and therefore want to obtain products that increase workflow efficiency to move patients to discharge quickly while ensuring that products are safe and cost effective. The LockeT suture retention device is not only cost effective, but aids in quick hemostasis enabling same day discharge. The announcement of the new CMS codes allows for additional patient scheduling and new facilities for LockeT to continue aiding physicians and patients in post-ablation recovery.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #