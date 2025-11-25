VCI Global Partners with Oobit to Expand Access to the US$3.1 Trillion Global Payment Market for Crypto-to-Fiat Transactions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced a strategic partnership with Oobit, a global digital payment enabler, to expand access to the global payment market through new crypto-to-fiat settlement infrastructure. The collaboration will enable digital-asset payments with instant fiat conversion for merchants across ASEAN and other high-growth emerging markets.

Oobit’s platform, already live in multiple regions, allows consumers to pay using USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, OOB, and other major digital assets, while merchants receive real-time fiat settlement in their preferred local currencies. Oobit is backed by institutional investors, including Tether, CMCC Global, 468 Capital, and industry leaders such as Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana. This partnership leverages Oobit’s operational platform while expanding its reach into underbanked and high-growth SME markets.

Under the partnership, VCI Global will support Oobit in accelerating merchant onboarding, enterprise integrations, and regional market expansion, with a particular focus on ASEAN’s SME sector, one of the region’s largest underserved business ecosystems. By combining VCI Global’s regional expertise and Oobit’s technology, the collaboration aims to address long-standing gaps in financial infrastructure and payment accessibility.

Building the Next Global Payment Rail: “Oobit Today, Voobit Tomorrow”

Phase 1- Oobit’s Current Infrastructure (Crypto Payments to Instant Fiat)

Oobit’s existing system enables crypto-denominated consumer payments while merchants receive instant fiat settlement. Currently, this settlement model leverages Visa and Mastercard rails, which can limit expansion in markets where card-scheme licensing is restricted or unavailable.

VCIG will collaborate with Oobit to:

Secure market access in key ASEAN jurisdictions

Broaden merchant acceptance and enterprise use cases

Support regulatory alignment and compliance

Expand crypto-to-fiat settlement across high-growth economies

This phase ensures immediate deployment using Oobit’s live infrastructure and allows rapid adoption among existing merchants.

Phase 2 - Voobit: A New Rail Without Visa/Mastercard Dependency

VCI Global and Oobit will jointly develop Voobit, a next-generation settlement rail engineered to operate independently of traditional card networks and acquiring banks. Voobit will enable:

Instant fiat settlement from USDT, Bitcoin, and Ethereum payments

Zero intermediaries

Lower fees and 24/7 settlement

Bankless merchant operations

Real-time liquidity for SMEs

Cross-border usability without card-network limitations

Voobit is designed for markets with underdeveloped financial infrastructure, offering a scalable alternative for millions of small businesses. Rollout is targeted to begin in early 2026 across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, unlocking new markets and reducing reliance on traditional card rails.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint across ASEAN together with VCI Global. Voobit represents the evolution of global payments, offering instant, borderless, and efficient solutions. As partners, we aim to simplify and accelerate how merchants receive payments in an increasingly digital economy,” said Amram Adar, Founder and CEO of Oobit.

Expanding Into a Massive Market Opportunity

The global payments market is estimated at approximately US$3.12 trillion in 2025, with continued growth projected toward 2030 according to Mordor Intelligence. In ASEAN, SMEs make up the majority of the private sector, but many face persistent financing and structural gaps that limit their access to modern payment systems said in a research done by the World Economic Forum.

This environment creates a strong opportunity for Voobit, which provides instant, compliant, and cost-efficient crypto-to-fiat settlement. By enabling real-time fiat conversion from digital asset payments, Voobit can help SMEs and micro-merchants overcome fragmented payment infrastructure, participate more fully in the digital economy, and unlock new revenue streams in underserved markets.

“Our goal is to solve real payment challenges for SMEs across ASEAN. Working with Oobit allows us to strengthen an existing global payment system while jointly building Voobit, the next-generation settlement rail that removes intermediaries and opens entirely new markets. This partnership marks a major step forward in advancing digital financial access,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co

