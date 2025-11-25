American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Expands Kroger Footprint as Downtown Nashville Kroger Flagship Store #502 Adds American Rebel Light Beer

Placement of 16oz American Rebel Light Beer cans in Kroger Store #502 advances the Company’s distribution-first growth plan in its home market, bringing America’s fastest growing patriotic, all natural low calorie light beer to another high profile Tennessee location

Nashville, TN, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), maker of American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com)—America’s Patriotic, God-fearing, Constitution-loving, National Anthem-singing, Stand Your Ground Beer—today announced that its 16oz American Rebel Light Beer cans are now available at Kroger Store #502 in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The placement follows the November 12, 2025, reopening of Kroger’s flagship Nashville store at 800 Monroe St., which recently underwent a major remodel to modernize its layout, expand fresh offerings, and upgrade customer amenities.

This latest Kroger placement marks another milestone in American Rebel’s distribution-first expansion strategy: first partnering with top-tier distributors across key states, then layering on high-impact, well-known retail chains that can showcase America’s Fastest Growing Beer to patriotic consumers at scale. As the Company’s corporate headquarters market, Nashville is a strategic proof point for building distribution, shelf presence, and repeat purchase among loyal fans of American Rebel Light Beer.

The Nashville flagship launch builds on the recent successful opening of American Rebel Light Beer 16oz cans at Kroger Store #580 in Clarksville, Tennessee, just minutes from Ft. Campbell, home of the 101st Airborne Division. As detailed in the Company’s November 5, 2025 press release, “American Rebel Light Beer Launches 16oz Cans in Kroger — A Patriotic Retail Expansion Ahead of Veterans Day” (the “American Rebel Light Beer Clarksville Kroger Launch”), those initial Tennessee placements demonstrated strong engagement from military families and patriotic consumers and helped establish a repeatable model for additional Kroger and grocery placements.

American Rebel Light Beer’s Continued Strategic Expansion in American Rebel’s Hometown Market of Nashville, Tennessee

Store #502 serves a diverse mix of professionals, students, tourists, and families who live, work, and spend time in Nashville’s vibrant downtown. Its remodel has positioned it as one of Kroger’s most modern urban locations, making it an ideal showcase for American Rebel Light Beer’s patriotic branding and “healthy-for-you” light beer positioning.

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager brewed exclusively with all-natural ingredients sourced from the USA. At approximately 110 calories, 3.2g carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12oz serving, it is crafted without corn, rice, or added sweeteners typically found in mass-produced beers—offering a crisp, clean, low-carb option for consumers who want a lighter profile without sacrificing flavor. Marketed as “America’s Fastest Growing Beer,” American Rebel Light is brewed for patriots who love this country and want a beer that reflects their values.

For retailers and distributors, American Rebel Light brings a distinctive, lifestyle-driven brand into the light beer set—one that resonates with patriotic consumers while participating in the better-for-you, low-calorie segment that continues to grow share of category.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Statement – Andy Ross

“Securing American Rebel Light Beer placement in Kroger’s downtown Nashville flagship is especially meaningful because this is our hometown,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “Our distribution-first strategy is simple and disciplined: align with top-tier distributor partners and then unlock high-impact, high-visibility retail chains like Kroger across Tennessee. We deeply value our relationship with Kroger and the confidence they’ve shown in America’s Patriotic Beer. As we continue to add doors in Nashville and beyond, our goal is to make sure patriotic consumers can find American Rebel Light Beer on the shelves of the stores where they already shop, work, and live—driving value for our shareholders, our distributors, and our retail partners.”

American Rebel Beverage Division Perspective – Todd Porter – President

“From a beverage industry standpoint, Kroger’s remodeled Nashville flagship is exactly the type of store where emerging brands prove they belong in the set long-term,” said Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverage. “We’ve seen strong enthusiasm from shoppers in Clarksville and now Nashville who want a bold, all-natural, low-calorie light beer with a clear patriotic story. Our team is focused on supporting our distributor partners and Kroger teams on the ground to build repeat purchases, strong category performance, and a scalable platform for future expansion.”

Kroger’s National Footprint as a Growth Platform

Founded in 1883, Kroger operates nearly 2,800 stores across 35 states and is a critical gateway for emerging brands looking to build household awareness and trial. With placements now at Kroger Store #580 in Clarksville and Store #502 in downtown Nashville, American Rebel Light Beer is leveraging Kroger’s scale and reach as a launchpad for broader regional and national growth.

The 16oz can format—ideal for tailgates, concerts, backyard gatherings, and patriotic celebrations—gives Kroger shoppers a convenient way to “raise a can to freedom” with America’s Patriotic Beer.

A copy of the Clarksville Release and other Company news can be found on American Rebel’s investor relations website.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company is gaining traction across the beverage industry while continuing to build out its broader portfolio of patriotic consumer products.

Learn more at the Company’s investor relations website.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold. At approximately 110 calories, 3.2g carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners and uses ingredients sourced exclusively from the USA. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 16 states and continues to expand nationwide as America’s Patriotic, “healthy-for-you” light beer brewed for patriots who love this country.

Media Contacts

Monica Brennan — Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com



Distribution Opportunities – American Rebel Light Beer

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverage — tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations

ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, strategies, projections, and assumptions about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our expected financial performance, product launches and timelines, manufacturing and supply chain matters, distribution and retail expansion, strategic initiatives, liquidity and capital resources, and the regulatory and market environment; our anticipated additions in Kroger retail stores; and our expectations and assumptions regarding our continued compliance with the listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, including Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Equity Rule”) and the one-year Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) monitoring period.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions (and negatives of such terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Kroger retail store additions. We currently expect our products to be added to additional Kroger retail stores; however, as of the date of this press release, those additional placements have not yet occurred and remain subject to Kroger’s approval processes, planogram/category review cycles, shelf-space allocation decisions, vendor onboarding, purchase orders, delivery and reset timing, and other factors outside our control. There is no guarantee that such additional placements will occur on the timetable we anticipate, or at all. Even if placement occurs, there is no guarantee of consumer sell-through success at retail, reorders, or profitability, and retailers may reduce, delay, or cancel orders, change shelf allocation, or discontinue products that do not meet performance thresholds.

Nasdaq Panel and listing status. On November 21, 2025, we received a compliance letter from the Panel confirming that we are in compliance with the Equity Rule and that we have satisfied the exception previously granted under that rule. As a result, our common stock continues to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), we are subject to a mandatory one-year Panel monitoring period beginning on the date of the compliance letter. During this monitoring period, if Nasdaq Staff determines that we are again out of compliance with the Equity Rule, we would not be permitted to submit a plan of compliance or receive an additional cure or compliance period with respect to that deficiency. Instead, Nasdaq Staff would be expected to issue a delisting determination, and while we would have the right to request a new hearing before a Nasdaq hearings panel, there can be no assurance that any such appeal would be successful or that our securities will remain listed on Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that we will be able to maintain compliance with the Equity Rule or any other applicable Nasdaq listing requirement during or after the one-year monitoring period, or that Nasdaq will not initiate delisting proceedings in the future. Any delisting of our securities from Nasdaq could adversely affect the liquidity and trading price of our common stock and our ability to raise additional capital.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: fluctuations in customer and retailer demand; the timing, cost, and success of product launches and marketing; supply chain constraints and input costs; our ability to execute operational and cost reduction initiatives; competition; retailer decisions regarding shelf placement, pricing, promotions, and performance thresholds; the timing and magnitude of purchase orders (including initial and replenishment orders) and product returns/chargebacks; access to capital and the terms of any financing; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards (including during the one-year Panel monitoring period) and the impact of any actual or threatened delisting of our securities; macroeconomic conditions; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and products, including those of Nasdaq and the SEC. Additional information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Attachment