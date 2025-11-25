Reliance Global Group (RELI) Consolidates Digital Asset Treasury Into Zcash (ZEC)

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed a strategic realignment of its Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”), by consolidating its digital asset position into Zcash (ZEC). The Company has fully exited its prior holdings and reallocated the proceeds into Zcash, a leading privacy-preserving cryptocurrency built on Bitcoin’s foundational architecture.

This decision follows a comprehensive strategic review in which the Company along with Blake Janover, the Chaiman of the Crypto Advisory Board determined, after an in-depth assessment, that Zcash presented the most compelling opportunity for a long term digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy. The analysis emphasized that Zcash’s privacy-centric architecture built on the back of Bitcoin’s success, was a more exciting value proposition for shareholders than a diversified portfolio of institutionally adapted digital assets. “Many in Silicon Valley believe it’s the earliest days for Zcash, and the case is compelling,” said Mr. Janover.

Zcash combines robust security, optional privacy, and institutional-grade flexibility in a way that distinguishes it from other major blockchain networks. Its dual-transaction model, allowing both transparent and privacy-centric activity, provides organizations with confidentiality when needed while preserving the ability to meet regulatory expectations; it puts the control in the hands of the owners of the asset.

Zcash has also demonstrated notable resilience during a period of volatility and consolidation across the broader crypto market, underscoring the durability of its technology and the unique demand for privacy-enabled digital assets. Notably, Zcash has appreciated more than 1,200% over the past 90 days as of the date hereof, reflecting growing recognition of its technological advantages and expanding institutional relevance. Importantly, we believe this progress represents only the early stages of Zcash’s broader adoption curve, as its privacy architecture and compliance-ready design continue to gain traction across both enterprise and financial sectors. These attributes make Zcash a strong strategic fit for Reliance’s long-term Digital Asset Treasury, leading the Company to adopt a focused, single-asset approach. These strengths formed the basis of Reliance’s analysis and are captured in the following core attributes:

Bitcoin-Based Architecture With Enhanced Privacy - Zcash maintains Bitcoin’s UTXO structure and fixed supply but integrates advanced, purpose-built privacy technology.

Zcash maintains Bitcoin’s UTXO structure and fixed supply but integrates advanced, purpose-built privacy technology. Flexible Transaction Model - Users can transact transparently for auditability or use shielded transactions when confidentiality is required.

Users can transact transparently for auditability or use shielded transactions when confidentiality is required. Leadership in Zero-Knowledge Cryptography - Zcash pioneered zk-SNARK deployment, with upgrades like Sapling and Halo 2 making private transactions faster and more efficient.

Zcash pioneered zk-SNARK deployment, with upgrades like Sapling and Halo 2 making private transactions faster and more efficient. Compliance-Ready Selective Disclosure - Institutions can share transaction details with auditors or regulators without exposing sensitive data publicly.

Institutions can share transaction details with auditors or regulators without exposing sensitive data publicly. Enterprise-Grade Confidentiality - Zcash supports organizations managing competitive information, cross-border flows, or sensitive financial activity while maintaining strong governance alignment.

These factors, highlighted and validated through the Crypto Advisory Board’s review, collectively positioned Zcash as the Company’s most strategically aligned asset for the future of its Digital Asset Treasury.

“Our decision to consolidate our DAT into Zcash reflects a high-conviction belief in ZEC’s long-term potential and its unique position at the convergence of cryptography, compliance, and financial privacy,” said Moshe Fishman, a member of the Reliance Global Group Crypto Advisory Board and Director of Insurtech at Reliance. “Bitcoin introduced the world to decentralized digital money, but Zcash advances that foundation by delivering optional privacy in a way that we believe is both technologically superior and fundamentally aligned with institutional requirements. This move reflects the conclusions of a strategic reset undertaken by the Company, the CAB and our new CAB Chairman, Blake Janover, whose perspective brought renewed clarity and direction to our treasury strategy. Blake’s leadership played a central role in redesigning our strategy to be most aligned with our long-term objectives, and his deep experience in digital asset transformation and treasury strategy was instrumental in shaping this direction.”

“This strategic consolidation into Zcash reflects our commitment to clarity, discipline, and long-term value creation,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group. “As we evaluated the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, it became clear that Zcash’s privacy architecture and institutional flexibility align more closely with our vision than a diversified crypto portfolio. Blake’s strategic insight and fresh perspective were instrumental in guiding this transition. We believe this focused approach positions Reliance to operate with greater clarity and seize the opportunities emerging in a rapidly transforming digital economy.”

