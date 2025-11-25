BitMEX Launches the ‘BitMEX Legends’ Campaign With a 5 BTC Prize Pool to Celebrate 11-Year Anniversary

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, recently announced the launch of the ‘ BitMEX Legends ,’ a global campaign featuring a 5 BTC and 100,000 USDT prize pool to celebrate its 11-year anniversary.

The campaign, which began on 24 November, is available to new, existing, and returning traders on BitMEX. Key highlights of the campaign include:

BitMEX Legends Showdown Trading Competition: Users must aim for the highest trading volume, PnL and ROI% to win their share of a 5 BTC prize pool.

Users must aim for the highest trading volume, PnL and ROI% to win their share of a 5 BTC prize pool. 11 Missions For 11 Days: By completing daily trading tasks, eligible users can claim up to 121 BMEX across 11 days.

By completing daily trading tasks, eligible users can claim up to 121 BMEX across 11 days. 50,000 USDT Referral Bonus: Users must refer friends to sign up for a BitMEX account and place their first trade to win from a 50,000 USDT prize pool.



As an ode to the crypto trading community, BitMEX is also introducing the 11 BitMEX Legends ; a list of top traders in BitMEX history commemorated for their influence on the platform and broader industry. From 25 November for 11 days, BitMEX will reveal the identity of each chosen trader on their website .

To participate in the BitMEX Legends campaign , new customers must successfully sign up for a BitMEX account and complete their KYC process. Detailed information on the tasks and rewards can be found here .

Traders interested in joining the BitMEX Legends Showdown Trading Competition can do so here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable. BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitter , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

