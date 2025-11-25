OTSAW Signs 9-Year Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) Contract with Leading Singapore Public Hospital for Deployment of Transcar 5 AMR

Singapore, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsaw Limited (“OTSAW,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), a company specializing in autonomous robotics and operations-technology healthcare solutions, today announces a nine-year Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) agreement to deploy its next-generation Transcar 5 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) at an award-winning public hospital in Singapore. The institution, a flagship member of the SingHealth cluster, operates more than 1,000 beds and is widely recognized for its standards in patient care and healthcare innovation.

The long-term partnership expands OTSAW’s footprint in Singapore’s healthcare system and advances the adoption of autonomous logistics to support clinical workflows, optimize resources, and improve operational resilience.

RaaS Model Delivers Scalable, Cost-Efficient Automation

The contract provides the hospital with a fully managed automation solution through a predictable, subscription-based structure that eliminates capital expenditure and reduces technology risk. Key elements of OTSAW’s RaaS model include:

Zero upfront capital investment: Enables immediate access to advanced AMR technology

Enables immediate access to advanced AMR technology Fixed monthly subscription fees: Support cost predictability and long-term budgeting

Support cost predictability and long-term budgeting Fully managed maintenance and servicing: Includes repairs, preventive checks, hardware servicing, and software upgrades

Includes repairs, preventive checks, hardware servicing, and software upgrades Outcome-based reliability assurance: Includes rapid robot replacement or repair to minimize operational downtime

Includes rapid robot replacement or repair to minimize operational downtime Reduced lifecycle and obsolescence risk: Protects the hospital from unexpected technology or maintenance costs

Protects the hospital from unexpected technology or maintenance costs Scalable deployment capability: Expands the robot fleet as hospital needs evolve

The Transcar 5 AMR is engineered for secure, autonomous transport of patient meals, linen, medical supplies, surgical tools, and consumables, supporting hospitals seeking to strengthen productivity amid workforce pressures and rising demand for patient services.

Founder and CEO of OTSAW, Ting Ming Ling commented, “This agreement reflects the growing confidence that healthcare institutions place in autonomous technologies to deliver reliable, mission-critical operations. Our RaaS model makes advanced robotics accessible without capital burden, while ensuring continuous performance through a fully managed service. We are proud to support a leading public hospital in Singapore as it invests in automation that enhances staff productivity and strengthens patient-care delivery. By scaling recurring revenue through multi-year partnerships, we are building a durable growth foundation that supports long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

About OTSAW

OTSAW is a Singapore-based company specializing in AMRs and robotics solutions, with cutting-edge robotics software development and manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 2015, we are an innovator in advanced robotics autonomy technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”). Our mission is to disrupt, revolutionize, and redefine the global facilities management industry with our AI-enabled AMRs and robotics solutions across security, disinfection, last-mile delivery, and healthcare facilities.

Leveraging our core software technologies, robot and machine outdoor autonomy expertise, and AI-enabled AMRs, our products empower customers to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on human capital, and seamlessly integrate automation into their facilities management operations. By addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and labor cost challenges, we aim to empower the entire facilities management industry globally.

