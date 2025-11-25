This Thanksgiving, RentRedi’s Co-founders Thank Subscribers with a Personal Touch

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing rental management software built for smart real estate investors, is honoring Thanksgiving the same way it was built: by putting customers at the center of everything . This year, the company’s founders are personally calling every rental owner who signs up during the holiday season to say thank you – an uncommon gesture that reflects RentRedi’s belief that real relationships build better products.

“Independent landlords are trusting us with something incredibly important: the homes and investments that shape their family’s future,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Barone. “For many, these properties are how they plan to put a child through college, build stability, or retire someday. The fact that hundreds of thousands of landlords and their tenants choose RentRedi to help support that journey means a lot to us. Thanksgiving feels like the right moment to say, sincerely and directly: thank you.”

A Tradition of Connection: Why RentRedi Co-founders are Calling New Subscribers

RentRedi has always believed that when a landlord chooses a platform to help manage their rentals, they’re placing trust in something far bigger than software – they’re handing over tools that support their most important financial asset. These are individuals investing their savings, time, and hopes into properties that will shape their families’ futures.

That’s why RentRedi stays closely connected to independent landlords across the country (whether they are customers or not) listening to the realities of their work, the challenges they manage, and the goals they’re building toward. That ongoing connection keeps the team grounded in what truly matters and reinforces the responsibility landlords place in RentRedi every day.

Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the company is doubling down on that tradition of connection. At a time when most interactions are digital, RentRedi is taking a human-touch approach. Co-founders Ryan Barone and Ed Barone are personally calling everyone who signs up just to thank them directly.

The message is simple: “Thank you for trusting us to support your business.”

This gesture reflects the company’s foundation. From day one, RentRedi has been shaped by hands-on conversations with landlords and their tenants. Whether they’re talking to first-time investors to seasoned property owners, those conversations fuel the platform’s roadmap, from new features to core improvements.

Many of RentRedi’s most-loved features were created because landlords spoke up about what would help them save time, reduce friction, and see their business more clearly. Recent product developments continue this pattern, offering:

Faster cash flow for rental businesses: Industry-leading funding speed was added after landlords asked for payments that moved at the speed their operations require.

was added after landlords asked for payments that moved at the speed their operations require. Smarter communication that reduces chaos: Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat power real-time, two-way messaging between landlords and tenants right inside the app. Already connecting more than 10,000 landlords and enabling more than 50,000 in-app conversations, these tools keep communication organized, track every detail of maintenance requests, and help issues get resolved before they escalate.

and power real-time, two-way messaging between landlords and tenants right inside the app. Already connecting more than 10,000 landlords and enabling more than 50,000 in-app conversations, these tools keep communication organized, track every detail of maintenance requests, and help issues get resolved before they escalate. More transparency into tenant payment behavior: Late rent reports were introduced in response to landlords wanting a clearer view of which accounts needed attention.

were introduced in response to landlords wanting a clearer view of which accounts needed attention. Better visibility into lease timelines: Expiring lease notifications came directly from conversations with landlords who needed more proactive tools to stay ahead of upcoming renewals.

came directly from conversations with landlords who needed more proactive tools to stay ahead of upcoming renewals. Less time onboarding, more time collecting rent: AI-powered Onboarding uses document scanning to extract property addresses, tenant info, rent amounts, and lease terms directly from uploaded leases, eliminating manual entry and helping landlords get up and running fast.

uses document scanning to extract property addresses, tenant info, rent amounts, and lease terms directly from uploaded leases, eliminating manual entry and helping landlords get up and running fast. Stronger marketing for vacant units: The Custom Website Builder gives landlords the ability to create professional property websites—no technical skills required—making it easier to centralize listings, highlight amenities, and collect applications directly.

“Excellent customer service, excellent listening to suggestions from customers,” reads one of RentRedi’s many five-star reviews on Software Advice.

Five-star Customer Reviews Fuel a Breakout Year of Recognition for RentRedi

Landlord feedback doesn’t just shape RentRedi’s product; it also drives its industry recognition. In 2025, the platform earned a standout set of accolades across Gartner Digital Markets brands, including Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice:

Capterra Shortlist for Real Estate Property Management

Capterra Shortlist for Property Management

GetApp Category Leaders for Real Estate Property Management

Software Advice Frontrunners for Property Management

Software Advice “Best for Ease of Use” – 2025 Best Real Estate Property Management Software Report



These awards are based on 5-star ratings of RentRedi’s software and mobile app across hundreds of verified reviews. RentRedi landlords consistently cite reliability, clarity, and mobile-first functionality as key reasons they continue to choose the platform.

Customer voices tell the story:

“Absolutely love it. Can't believe how good the price is and how user friendly it is. No hidden fees, no sneaky sales tactics, and PHENOMENAL customer service. I have really enjoyed everything about this product.”

“My experience overall has been fantastic…. The ability to track tenants, leases and property in one place and ability to run reports using the data to analyze each unit has been such a time saver. We use the mobile app and access info on the go as well.”

“I have had nothing but good experiences with RentRedi. It's affordable, the customer service is really amazing and very professional, which I don't really see too much of nowadays in other industries. So I very much appreciate that and will stick with them because of it.”



“The trust of and candid feedback from our customers are the force behind every milestone RentRedi reached this year,” said Barone.

Rooted in Gratitude and Partnership: Why RentRedi Stands Out in Rental Management

RentRedi’s mission has always been to empower landlords to build and grow their most important financial assets. The platform’s development has been guided by thousands of conversations with property owners looking for smarter ways to manage rentals, scale portfolios, and stay connected to tenants.

What makes RentRedi stand out is a blend of human touch and modern technology. From rent collection and maintenance coordination to tenant screening and accounting, the platform gives landlords the clarity and control they need without the complexity that often gets in the way.

This holiday season, RentRedi is reaffirming its commitment to meeting landlords eye-to-eye, supporting the real work behind running rental properties, and building tools shaped by people, not assumptions.

A Thanksgiving Message from RentRedi

“To every customer who has ever shared feedback, suggested a feature, or trusted us with their rental business – thank you,” said Barone. “Your success drives ours. This Thanksgiving and holiday season, we want you to know we appreciate you, because we do.”

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.