More Europe, More Travel: Air Canada Further Expands Network to Offer North America’s Second Largest Transatlantic Network by Destinations

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announced a further expansion of its Summer 2026 global schedule to Europe with new destinations from Toronto and Montréal, plus a new European route from Halifax. From Montréal, Air Canada will offer non-stop service three times weekly to Germany’s capital, Berlin, and three times per week to Nantes, France. The airline will launch service to Ponta Delgada in the Azores from Toronto, and it is also adding a second international destination from Halifax to Brussels. Additionally, Air Canada will be resuming its Montréal - Tel Aviv seasonal route for next summer.

“Air Canada is further expanding its comprehensive transatlantic network to offer customers even more exciting destinations to explore. From Canada to Berlin, Ponta Delgada, Nantes and Brussels, we are strategically increasing new non-stop routes across Europe to bring convenient access to key destinations, while strengthening economic ties, and supporting tourism,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo.

“With these additions, Air Canada will offer North America’s second largest transatlantic network by destinations next summer. We look forward to connecting Montréal, Toronto and Halifax with new services and destinations, a natural next step in our continued international growth,” Mr. Galardo concluded.

The addition of these new services builds on Air Canada’s Summer 2026 international expansion announcement, with recently announced new services to Palma de Mallorca and Catania (Sicily) from Montréal, Shanghai and Budapest from Toronto, and extension of services to Bangkok year-round from Vancouver. In Summer 2026, Air Canada will connect Canada to more than 126 global destinations, representing up to 155,000 seats weekly across the Atlantic, Pacific and South America.

Montréal - Berlin

Flights to Berlin, Germany’s vibrant capital will be onboard Air Canada’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A321XLR featuring Business Class with lie-flat seats and economy cabins.

From To Days of week Seasonal operation Montréal (YUL) Berlin (BER) Tue, Thu, Sat Jul. 2, 2026 - Oct. 10, 2026 Berlin (BER) Montréal (YUL) Wed, Fri, Sun Jul. 3, 2026 - Oct. 11, 2026

Montréal - Nantes

Air Canada’s new flights to Nantes brings additional travel choices to France’s Loire Valley, and will be operated with a narrow body aircraft offering a choice of Premium and Economy cabins.

From To Days of week Seasonal operation Montréal (YUL) Nantes (NTE) Wed, Fri, Sun Jun. 10, 2026 - Oct. 11, 2026 Nantes (NTE) Montréal (YUL) Mon, Thu, Sat Jun. 11, 2026 - Oct. 12, 2026

Toronto - Ponta Delgada

Air Canada’s new service to Ponta Delgada reflects the strong cultural ties between our two countries, and the Azores will now be closer than ever with non-stop service to São Miguel Island, off the Portuguese coast. Flights will be offered three times per week on a narrowbody aircraft with a choice of Premium or Economy cabins. Ponta Delgada is Air Canada’s third destination in Portugal.

From To Days of week Seasonal operation Toronto (YYZ) Ponta Delgada (PDL) Tue, Thu, Sat Jun. 11, 2026 - Sep. 5, 2026 Ponta Delgada (PDL) Toronto (YYZ) Wed, Fri, Sun Jun. 12, 2026 - Sep. 6, 2026

Halifax - Brussels

Air Canada’s flights from Halifax to Brussels will be offered three times per week on a narrowbody aircraft configured with the airline’s Premium and Economy cabins. Brussels, which is a gateway to Europe and Africa via Air Canada’s Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, becomes Air Canada’s second international destination the carrier serves from Halifax, joining London Heathrow. The airline also connects the Nova Scotia capital to Montréal, Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Deer Lake, Gander and St. John’s, and offers transborder service to Boston and Newark.

From To Days of week Seasonal operation Halifax (YHZ) Brussels (BRU) Tue, Thu, Sat Jun. 18, 2026 - Sep. 5, 2026 Brussels (BRU) Halifax (YHZ) Wed, Fri, Sun Jun. 19, 2026 - Sep. 6, 2026

Montréal -Tel Aviv

Air Canada’s Montreal to Tel Aviv seasonal flights will be operated onboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, complementing the airline’s Toronto to Tel Aviv service.

From To Days of week Seasonal operation Montréal (YUL) Tel Aviv (TLV) Fri, Sun Jun. 5, 2026 - Oct. 23, 2026 Tel Aviv (TLV) Montréal (YUL) Mon, Sat Jun. 6, 2026 - Oct. 24, 2026

All flights are available for booking now.

